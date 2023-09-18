Pass Creek Fall Fair taking place this weekend in Castlegar

Shooting Star Amusements will also be at the fair grounds offering a variety of carnival rides

The Pass Creek Fall Fair is taking place this weekend.

The Central Kootenay’s salute to country living will be held Sept. 23 – 24 at the Pass Creek Fair Grounds in Robson. Gates are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Shooting Star Amusements will also be at the fair grounds offering a variety of carnival rides starting on Friday, Sept. 22. Amusement hours are 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The vendors village will feature local artisans, businesses and food offerings.

Global FMX Racers will be back this year, performing three high-flying freestyle motocross shows each day featuring former X-Games athletes.

At the arena area you can expect to find the crowd-favourite lawn mower races as well as a newer addition — remote control car races.

Exhibits of home-grown and hand-made products will be open for viewing from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day. Along with displays of arts, crafts, baking, preserving and needle craft you can find gorgeous flowers and gigantic garden produce. The youth competition also showcases the amazing talents found in local kids and teens.

For the kids, Dirty Diggers will be offering rides in excavating equipment. There will also be a children’s play area featuring games and educational booths as well as the well-loved money in a haystack frenzy and mini-golf.

New this year is a duck race sponsored by the Trail Kinsmen Club. A maximum of 500 ducks will be sold and the first three lucky ducks will qualify to win prizes.

Live entertainment will be on stage all day Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is free for kids six and under and $5 for everyone else.

In order to cut down on parking congestion, a free shuttle bus will be running from the Castlegar Community Complex, the Brilliant Cultural Centre and the Castlegar Station Museum to the fair grounds. Simply park your car at one of these locations and catch the round-trip bus that will run from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.

Due to safety concerns and emergency vehicle access, parking is not allowed on Relkoff Road or Broadwater Road, vehicles will be towed at the owner’s expense.

For more information go to passcreekfair.com.



