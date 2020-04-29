Online engagement tool coming for Columbia Basin Trust grants

Tool will allow the public to give feedback on proposed projects for the area in which they live.

Submitted by Regional District of Central Kootenay

Public engagement is an integral part of the Columbia Basin Trust community initiatives and affected areas program funding process.

Normally, public input into the grant awards would be received at community meetings held throughout the region every April.

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, staff from the Regional District of Central Kootenay have worked closely with Columbia Basin Trust to develop an online engagement tool to ensure the grant process moves forward. This tool will allow the public to give their feedback on proposed projects for the area in which they live.

The online engagement tool is not a voting system, but a way for the public to provide the feedback on projects they feel are most important to the area they live in. Once collected, all feedback will be shared with each area’s adjudication committee for their review and consideration.

The public engagement period will be from May 1 at 8 a.m. to May 11 at 4:30 p.m.

To participate in the public engagement process, visit http://rdck.ca/cip-aap after May 1.