Neil Muth Memorial Scholarship recipients announced

Submitted by Columbia Basin Trust

After showing perseverance and triumphing over adversity, three students in the Columbia Basin are obtaining financial support to advance their educational aspirations. Adam Doskoch from Trail, Roah Levy from Nelson and Michelle Moses from Robson will each receive $3,300 from the Neil Muth Memorial Scholarship to support their studies.

The scholarship was established in 2017 to honour Neil Muth, Columbia Basin Trust’s president and chief executive officer from 2005 through 2016, who passed away in November 2016. Neil valued and supported perseverance and continuous learning. He encouraged his children, staff and others to be curious, to seek their own path, and to never give up.

“People like Adam, Roah and Michelle demonstrate how you can find your way forward despite the difficulties that may arise in your path,” said Cathy Muth, Neil’s wife. “We commend them, past recipients of this scholarship, others who have shared their stories with us and everyone else who has faced adversity, for demonstrating persistence and courage. We’re gratified we can help students achieve their objectives when it comes shaping their current and future lives, while impacting other people and their communities in the process.”

The scholarship is awarded by the Muth family, administered by the Trust and made possible by the generous donations of family, friends, local governments and organizations.

Adam Doskoch is currently going into his third year of studies at the University of Calgary, working toward a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering combined with a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance — a goal that should take about six years total. Next summer, he would like to do an engineering internship somewhere in the Basin if possible. He realizes that his journey will be no easy task, but is certain he will persevere through any hardships and remain focused on his goal. He loves learning because it gives him opportunities to gain knowledge and new perspectives on life, plus enables him to benefit the community he calls home.

“With growing up in the Kootenays, my heart is here in the Basin and, after my educational journey, my goal is to return to the area and find a job in my engineering discipline,” said Adam.

“This will allow me to further my experience and knowledge of the engineering field, with the ultimate goal of earning my Professional Engineering designation. This scholarship will make a difference by allowing me to focus primarily on completing my studies, as well as giving me the extra time to join a university club that will also further my educational experience. I want to thank the Muth family for the opportunity to receive this scholarship, as it will allow me to continue my passion for continuous learning.”

Growing up in Nelson, Roah Levy really enjoyed her life filled with adventures and close friendships, plus watching the town grow and change. She is now excited to leave, get her education and then come back so she can appreciate it even more from an adult perspective. She is on her way to Vancouver Island University in Nanaimo for the Heavy Equipment Operator program. When done, she intends to work in the outdoor adventure tourism industry in the West Kootenay, in operations.

“I will miss this beautiful community and my family,” said Roah. “However, I am excited to be having some new adventures and to get a trade certification under my belt, so I am prepared for my future. I am also looking forward to entering a field of work with such a low percentage of women in it to help demonstrate to younger women that anyone can do any job they want. If it excites you then it is worth doing. Thank you to the Muth family for awarding me the Neil Muth scholarship. I will honour this opportunity with effort and enthusiasm.”

After 12 years of working in the hospitality industry, Michelle Moses realized she wanted to better her life and enrolled in the Law and Justice program at Selkirk College in 2021. After exceeding her own expectations, earning Awards of Excellence in five of her classes and ending the first year with a 4.14 GPA, Michelle will be returning to Selkirk to finish the final year of the program to earn a diploma in Liberal Arts. Upon graduation, she hopes to continue her journey into research and historical archiving — a passion she has discovered through a summer job — and to begin working toward improving the situation around Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

“If someone told me two years ago that I would be where I am today, I would have laughed,” said Michelle. “Taking the steps toward bettering my life and applying for college at the age of 28 was a challenging decision to make, but a year later I cannot even begin to express how proud I am that I chose to do this for myself. I am so grateful to the Neil Muth family for making it possible to see this journey through to the end, as well as to my own family, friends, instructors and newfound mentors for continuously providing me with such incredible support and motivation. I can honestly say that I don’t know where I would be right now without you all beside me.”

Columbia Basin Trust supports the ideas and efforts of the people in the Columbia Basin. To learn more about the Trust’s programs and initiatives, and how it helps deliver social, economic and environmental benefits to the Basin, visit ourtrust.org or call 1-800-505-8998.