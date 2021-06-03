Jay-Dell Mah, Zac Wethal and Oriah Leeson have been chosen as Nakusp’s Citizens of the Year. (Contributed)

Nakusp Rotary announces citizens of the year

Zac Wethal, Jay-Dell Mah and Oriah Leeson

Submitted

Nakusp Rotary Club

Zac Wethal, Jay-Dell Mah and Oriah Leeson have been chosen as Nakusp’s Citizens of the Year. Wethal will receive the Citizen of the Year Award, Mah the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Leeson the Youth Achievement Award.

“We’re pleased to announce this year’s recipients,” says Dan Nicholson of the Rotary Club, which sponsors the event, in a news release. “As always, the selection committee had some hard decisions to make, but they’ve done a stellar job. To all those who nominated others – please re-submit next year.”

Wethal is an active member of Nakusp Minor Hockey, serving as referee-in-chief and coach. He organizes the annual Falcon’s Cup tournament, which raises money for youth hockey programs. He has also co-ordinated the spring and summer softball leagues, supported youth baseball, and been president of the local slo-pitch league. As a village employee in the parks and recreation department, he works hard to keep Nakusp looking good.

“He has made and continues to make significant contributions to the welfare of our community,” his nominator said. “His involvement and contributions to various endeavours have enhanced the quality of life in Nakusp.”

Mah “is a great ambassador for Nakusp,” said one of his nominators. “He is an expert in baseball and keeps the community informed on our local teams as well as on Minor Hockey news. He informs us on Village council meetings and all progress in the Village. His posts on Facebook are enjoyed by all and are most informative and often amusing, too.”

Another of Mah’s nominators described him as “so friendly” and “very attentive to all people and all things. Everyone loves him!”

Leeson is president of the Interact Club, Fair Trade Committee, and SAFE Club (Sexual Advocacy for Everyone), and is a member of student council. She volunteers for PALS and at many community events. She is a coach for the youth soccer program, and is on the soccer, basketball, ski and mountain bike teams at the school. You’ll see Leeson and her mother busking at the farmers’ market and other locations this summer.

The Nakusp Rotary Club is planning an awards ceremony to honour these exceptional citizens in the coming months. Watch for details.

 

