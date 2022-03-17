Nakusp locals may immortalize town turkey in public art

Tina the turkey was struck by a vehicle and died last month

Pictured is Tina the turkey, a beloved bird who was dubbed the town mascot in Nakusp. Tina was struck by a vehicle this past weekend. (Photo submitted by Sharon Starratt)

By John Boivin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A Nakusp woman wants to raise a memorial for a bird that captured the heart of the community.

Citizens of Nakusp began to notice a solo turkey hanging around town in mid-2020, soon after the pandemic shut the world down. She may have been to the village before — wild turkeys are plentiful in the area — but she was unusual because she was by herself.

“She charmed me with her uniqueness, a wild turkey who didn’t join a flock, but preferred the company of humans,” says Sharon Starrat. “She seemed to gravitate towards the busiest parts of town and loved being in the centre of the action. She thrilled locals and tourists alike, posing for photos like a pro.

“She came towards us instead of running away like most wild animals, seeking out our attention.”

Spotting her and posting pictures on social media became the community’s distraction as the pandemic dragged on. She became a local celebrity. She was featured in interviews on CBC and became the favourite subject of a local painter. She is Nakusp’s most-photographed resident.

“I think for the community she was something that connected us with joy and humour during a dark time,” says Starrat. “When we were all feeling frightened and disconnected by what was happening around us in the world, she was a simple but beautiful creature that went about her daily life determinedly on her own terms.

“One friend described her as a `medicine turkey,’ a presence that reminded us of what matters: a smile, a chuckle, and a subject of conversation struck up in the street that may not have happened otherwise.”

“She came to the community in a time when we needed some uplifting, as many were feeling isolated as our spirts were low,” says Nakusp’s mayor, Tom Zeleznik.

Tina also became a safety mascot, reminding drivers to slow down as they travelled through the community.

“Tina pretty well ruled the community, and we usually would find her patrolling the streets to make sure everyone was obeying the speed limits by walking slowly in the middle of the road,” the mayor adds. “She really enjoyed visiting the children at both schools and made sure all traffic obeyed the 30 kilometre-per-hour speed zone between the two schools, making sure the children were safe from speeders.”

Wild turkeys are a common casualty on Interior highways, and eventually Tina’s turkey luck ran out. This February she was found dead, struck by a car. The community response was heartfelt.

“I miss her every day, all of us in the coffee shop,” Betsie Williams wrote on the bird’s Facebook fan page.

“You weren’t meant long for this world but you brought so much joy for your short stay on earth,” added Jesse Hogg.

“Tina the Turkey was the best thing about Nakusp,” posted Erin Jette. “I hope she gets a statue as a tribute to her bringing the community together.”

And that indeed is the plan.

“I would like to see a statue or sculpture representing her likeness somewhere downtown where she liked to be, amongst the heart of the community,” says Starrat. “An alternate idea proposed would be a large, colourful mural depicting her.”

Starrat has had an informal chat with the Village government, and says the first response to her proposal has been positive. The idea will come for review at an upcoming meeting of council.

In the meantime, Starrat plans to set up a crowdfunding page to see if enough money can be raised for a memorial to the beloved bird.

“She brought delight to many humans beyond the limits of our small town, a beacon of light during difficult times when we needed it most,” she says.

READ MORE: Talkin’ turkey in Nakusp

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Nakusp