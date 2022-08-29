Nakusp and area Youth Network has successful summer season

Submitted

The Nakusp and Area Youth Network (NAYN) had a busy summer full of field trips, fun activities, and new experiences.

NAYN provides free programming for all youth age 12-18 in Nakusp and the area (Burton, Fauquier, Edgewood).

Youth programming is funded annually by the Columbia Basin Trust’s Basin Youth Network program. Our programming is all identified by youth as a priority (youth choose what they would like to see happen and participate in, in Nakusp and the area).

Our goal is to provide resources, connection, and opportunity to youth in broader capacities and expand the youth network to facilitate social, recreational, educational, and experiential opportunities.

Youth had the choice to participate in six different field trips over July and August 2022. These field trips included hiking the Arrow Park Trail, going to the Nelson Queen City Escape Rooms, going to Sky Trek Adventure Park near Revelstoke, going to the Revelstoke Aquatic Centre, and going to Nelson to play disc golf. Our trips aim to provide new experiences to youth and opportunity to participate in activities they might not have the chance to otherwise.

All this programming would not have been possible without our generous 2022 funders – Columbia Basin Trust, Nakusp and Area Community Forest, Kootenay Savings Credit Union, and Paul Peterson from the RDCK Area K.

NAYN also provides regular programming on a weekly basis to youth, which does not include field trips. This regular programming is also free and can be held at a variety of venues, but primarily at the Nakusp Youth Centre.

Programming includes cooking classes (Sup Club), drop in, art classes, and game nights (Nerd Night).

Our monthly calendars are posted on social media and our website.

This summer NAYN was able to provide drop in programming in Fauquier for youth who face transportation barriers in that area.

NAYN looks forward to partnering again with the Fauquier Community Club and providing convenient programming to youth down the lake. NAYN is always open to community support in the form of donations, industry expertise in art or another field with opportunity for a hosted workshop, and volunteers looking to impact youth lives in a positive manner.

Contact us if you have an idea, or would like to help out. For more information about the Nakusp and Area Youth Network, visit www.nays.ca or follow us on Facebook (Nakusp YC) and Instagram (@nakuspyc)