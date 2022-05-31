MLA Katrine Conroy visits Castlegar playground to highlight provincial funding

School District 20 superintendent Katherine Shearer (L) joined Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy to observe school children enjoying the playground at Twin Rivers/Castlegar Primary School on May 27. Photo: Betsy KlineSchool District 20 superintendent Katherine Shearer (L) joined Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy to observe school children enjoying the playground at Twin Rivers/Castlegar Primary School on May 27. Photo: Betsy Kline
The playground is a hit with local children. Photo: Betsy KlineThe playground is a hit with local children. Photo: Betsy Kline
(L-R) SD 20 Superintendent Katherine Shearer, Castlegar Primary Vice Principal Kim Desmarais, MLA Katrine Conroy and Twin Rivers principal Wendy Cutler. Photo: Betsy Kline(L-R) SD 20 Superintendent Katherine Shearer, Castlegar Primary Vice Principal Kim Desmarais, MLA Katrine Conroy and Twin Rivers principal Wendy Cutler. Photo: Betsy Kline
Students at Castlegar Primary School enjoy their playground. Photo: Betsy KlineStudents at Castlegar Primary School enjoy their playground. Photo: Betsy Kline
MLA Katrine Conroy Twin Rivers Castlegar Primary playground. Photo: Betsy Kline

Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy visited the playground Castlegar Primary School last week to highlight funding the province has provided to build accessible playgrounds in the region.

Over the past four years, the province’s Playground Equipment Program has helped to fund playgrounds at six West Kootenay schools — Twin Rivers/Castlegar Primary, W.E. Graham Elementary, Winlaw Elementary, Fruitvale Elementary, Burton Elementary and Lucerne Elementary.

Since 2018, the provincial government has invested $30 million in the PEP to fund new playgrounds at 231 schools, benefiting more than 57,000 students and relieving parents of the pressure to fundraise for new playground equipment.

READ MORE: Castlegar’s Kinsmen Park playground reopens


newsroom@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kootenay

Previous story
B.C. teenagers can hit the gym without hitting their wallet this summer

Just Posted

Dean Anderson holds up a sign before a march on the first National Day of Action to draw attention to the opioid overdose epidemic, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on February 21, 2017. Beginning Jan. 31 2023, adults in B.C. will be allowed to carry up to 2.5 grams of drugs for personal use, Health Canada announced May 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BREAKING: B.C. gets approval for legal possession of small amounts of street drugs as deaths soar

The Toxic Drug Alerts System uses text messaging to send alerts as a public health measure to prevent drug poisonings. Photo: Interior Health Authority
Text alerts for toxic drugs now available in Interior Health

Two electric school buses have been purchased for use in Nelson and Creston. Photo courtesy School District 8
Electric school buses coming to Nelson, Creston

School District 20 superintendent Katherine Shearer (L) joined Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy to observe school children enjoying the playground at Twin Rivers/Castlegar Primary School on May 27. Photo: Betsy Kline
MLA Katrine Conroy visits Castlegar playground to highlight provincial funding