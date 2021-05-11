May is palliative and hospice care awareness month

Lee-Anne Marshall

Chairperson, Nakusp Hospice Society

May is Hospice Palliative Care Month in Canada.

The Nakusp Hospice Society is dedicated to ensuring that the last stages of life are comfortable and peaceful.

Nakusp Hospice volunteers work closely with the dying, their family members, friends, community volunteers, physicians, nurses and other health care professionals to help clients live the remainder of their lives in dignity and comfort.

This compassionate palliative care, offered by a team of dedicated volunteers, is provided free of charge to anyone who desires the service.

Hospice volunteers often provide companionship and support to those receiving hospice care or provide respite care for caregivers.

They can also assist with administration, raise awareness and contribute to educational programs, support grief and bereavement activities, provide fundraising support and much more. Hospice volunteers go above and beyond.

In 2019, the province of B.C. had some 6,000 trained hospice volunteers, who provided more than 209,470 hours of service to more than 120,000 clients and their families. Nakusp has a part-time coordinator and 16 trained volunteers, who are supported by an executive board consisting of nine volunteer members, from our community.

The board is responsible for the administration of the Nakusp Hospice Society and for ensuring that Provincial and Hospice Society guidelines are followed.

Hospice Volunteers are required to complete a comprehensive training program consisting of over 30 hours of basic training before commencing their hospice volunteerism through a curriculum developed by the BCHPCA and the Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association.

During these challenging times, we have some volunteers doing visitation via phone call and we have purchased two tablets, to help residents of Minto House and patients in hospital, connect with family who have been unable to visit.

The Nakusp Hospice Society is extremely fortunate to be supported by so many individuals and groups in our community.

It is wonderful to have this opportunity to say thank you. Our coordinator for the past six years is retiring. Many thanks to Cindy Geeraert, for her compassionate work for hospice.

She will be mentoring our new coordinator, Christa Rebman, over the next couple of months. We look forward to working with Christa, to expand our services to the community.The Nakusp Hospice Society has purchased books which are available to borrow from the Nakusp Public Library and our coordinator has a lending library in her office, as well.

Please visit our website at nakusphospice.wordpress.com and our Facebook page to view a few photos of the refurbished hospice rooms and for more information about Hospice.

If you wish to participate in the work of the Hospice Society, either as a volunteer or board member, or learn more information about the services provided by Hospice, please contact either Christa or Lee-Anne.

If you would like to make a donation in memory of someone who has passed away, there are envelopes available through Hub International Barton Insurance, Christa or Tania Quigley, our Treasurer.

