May is hospice and palliative care awareness month. (Metro photo)

May is hospice and palliative care awareness month. (Metro photo)

May is palliative and hospice care awareness month

An update from the Nakusp Hospice society

Lee-Anne Marshall

Chairperson, Nakusp Hospice Society

May is Hospice Palliative Care Month in Canada.

The Nakusp Hospice Society is dedicated to ensuring that the last stages of life are comfortable and peaceful.

Nakusp Hospice volunteers work closely with the dying, their family members, friends, community volunteers, physicians, nurses and other health care professionals to help clients live the remainder of their lives in dignity and comfort.

This compassionate palliative care, offered by a team of dedicated volunteers, is provided free of charge to anyone who desires the service.

Hospice volunteers often provide companionship and support to those receiving hospice care or provide respite care for caregivers.

They can also assist with administration, raise awareness and contribute to educational programs, support grief and bereavement activities, provide fundraising support and much more. Hospice volunteers go above and beyond.

In 2019, the province of B.C. had some 6,000 trained hospice volunteers, who provided more than 209,470 hours of service to more than 120,000 clients and their families. Nakusp has a part-time coordinator and 16 trained volunteers, who are supported by an executive board consisting of nine volunteer members, from our community.

The board is responsible for the administration of the Nakusp Hospice Society and for ensuring that Provincial and Hospice Society guidelines are followed.

Hospice Volunteers are required to complete a comprehensive training program consisting of over 30 hours of basic training before commencing their hospice volunteerism through a curriculum developed by the BCHPCA and the Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association.

During these challenging times, we have some volunteers doing visitation via phone call and we have purchased two tablets, to help residents of Minto House and patients in hospital, connect with family who have been unable to visit.

The Nakusp Hospice Society is extremely fortunate to be supported by so many individuals and groups in our community.

It is wonderful to have this opportunity to say thank you. Our coordinator for the past six years is retiring. Many thanks to Cindy Geeraert, for her compassionate work for hospice.

She will be mentoring our new coordinator, Christa Rebman, over the next couple of months. We look forward to working with Christa, to expand our services to the community.The Nakusp Hospice Society has purchased books which are available to borrow from the Nakusp Public Library and our coordinator has a lending library in her office, as well.

Please visit our website at nakusphospice.wordpress.com and our Facebook page to view a few photos of the refurbished hospice rooms and for more information about Hospice.

If you wish to participate in the work of the Hospice Society, either as a volunteer or board member, or learn more information about the services provided by Hospice, please contact either Christa or Lee-Anne.

If you would like to make a donation in memory of someone who has passed away, there are envelopes available through Hub International Barton Insurance, Christa or Tania Quigley, our Treasurer.

Death

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Couple share their story to bring more visibility to dementia

Just Posted

Photo: RCMP
Rossland pedestrian dies after being pinned between 2 vehicles

RCMP Sgt. advises that victim services is available for anyone requiring help

The southern mountain caribou, an iconic species for the Splatsin First Nation, is threatened with extinction, much to the dismay of the First Nation. (Province of B.C. photo)
Splatsin First Nation concerned over dwindling caribou herd

Southern mountain caribou at risk of extinction, will struggle to recover without habitat protection and restoration action - report

FILE - In this April 19, 2021, file photo, Keidy Ventura, 17, receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in West New York, N.J. States across the country are dramatically scaling back their COVID-19 vaccine orders as interest in the shots wanes, putting the goal of herd immunity further out of reach. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
5 more deaths, 131 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Those 18-years and older in high-transmission neighbourhoods can register for the vaccine

Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Castlegar pharmacies gets additional AstraZeneca vaccines

Several Castlegar pharmacies list appointment openings this week

Dani Evans with her brother Alex, 9, and George, her buddy dog (a guide dog for children). Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Visually impaired girl walks for Nelson Friends of the Family

Dani Evans is raising money through the month of May

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)
B.C. to provide three days of sick pay for COVID-19 absences

Province will support employers on cost, labour minister says

(Pixabay)
B.C. doctors could face consequences for spreading COVID misinformation: college

College says doctors have a higher level of responsibility to not spread incorrect information

Kelowna resident Sally Wallick helped rescue a kayaker in distress a week and a half ago. (Sally Wallick/Contributed)
VIDEO: Kelowna woman rescues capsized kayaker in Okanagan Lake

Sally Wallick is asking people to be prepared for the cold water and unpredictable winds

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
All of B.C. will eventually ease out of COVID-19 restrictions at same time: Henry

People who have received two doses of a vaccine can’t yet return to post-pandemic activities with each other, she says

Winnipeg Jets’ Andrew Copp (9) and Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) watch an incoming shot during second period NHL action in Winnipeg, Monday, April 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade
‘Very jealous’: Canadian teams can’t take advantage of NHL’s relaxed COVID-19 rules

League eased some tight COVID-19 health and safety protocols over the weekend for fully vaccinated clubs

A map of Huu-ay-aht-owned forestry cutblock. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
B.C. First Nations restrict access to territory in wake of forestry standoffs

Huu-ay-aht set up checkpoints after heated and dangerous incidents on southwest Vancouver Island

RCMP are searching for Philip Toner, who is a ‘person of interest’ in the investigation of a suspicious death in Kootenay National Park last week. Photo courtesy BC RCMP.
RCMP identify ‘person of interest’ in Kootenay National Park suspicious death

Police are looking for Philip Toner, who was known to a woman found dead near Radium last week

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets’ Nate Thompson (11) during second period NHL action in Winnipeg, Monday, May 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade
Vancouver Canucks see NHL playoff hopes dashed despite 3-1 win over Winnipeg

Montreal Canadiens earn final North Division post-season spot

Most Read