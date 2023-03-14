La Cafamore playing in Castlegar March 26

Kaito Takeda will perform on violin with La Cafamore. Photo: Submitted Natasha Hall will be joining La Cafamore for its Kootenay tour. Photo: submitted Carolyn Cameron is part of the La Cafamore string quartet. Photo: Submitted Cellist Maria Wang is perorming with La Cafamore. Photo: Submiited

La Cafamore returns to the Kootenays with a concert featuring string quartets of super-siblings Fanny and Felix Mendelssohn and a stop in Castlegar.

For violinist Carolyn Cameron, both composers embody one of her favourite classical music styles.

“Both Fanny and Felix were heavily inspired by Beethoven, Bach, Mozart and each other,” says Cameron. “Their music is of the romantic era but still adheres to classical format without being too experimental. Because their musical styles did not take great leaps from the accepted standards of the time, they are not considered among the world’s greatest composers — but they missed it only by a hair.”

Both were prolific, Fanny being limited by the societal expectations of the time that she marry and have children. In spite of this, she still managed to produce hundreds of works.

Felix faced no such limitations and produced even more music with symphonies, opera, oratorios, lieder, piano works and chamber music.

La Cafamore has been playing in the Kootenays for 15 years. As a founding member, Cameron has seen the group evolve into many different configurations such as string quartet, piano trio, piano quintet, clarinet quintet and even a collaboration with one of Canada’s most acclaimed modern dancers.

“Our members are busy artists with other jobs and so a lot of times, the repertoire is decided based on who is available to play,” says Cameron.

This time, the group will consist of Carolyn Cameron on violin, regulars Kaito Takeda on viola and Maria Wang on cello. They will be joined by Nelson violinist Natasha Hall for the first time.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to have Natasha playing with us,” says Cameron. “She comes with a wealth of experience and skill”.

The group will be playing in the communities of Revelstoke, Silverton, Fernie, Castlegar and Trail.

“We haven’t played in Castlegar for many years” says Cameron “and we can’t wait to bring this program to the community, and to perform in St. Peter’s.”

La Cafamore plays on Sunday, March 26, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church (713-4th St.). Admission is $20 with children under 12 free. Tickets may be purchased in advanced by e-transfer to lacafamore@gmail.com or at the door.

