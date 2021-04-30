The Ktunaxa Building in Cranbrook, B.C. (Barry Coulter photo)

The Ktunaxa Building in Cranbrook, B.C. (Barry Coulter photo)

Ktunaxa Nation Council health research project gets $950,000 grant

Collaboration between the Ktunaxa, IH, UBC and UVIC gets grant from the Canadian Institutes for Health Research.

A research collaboration between the Ktunaxa Nation Council, Interior Health, the University of British Columbia and the University of Victoria has received a $950,000 project grant from the Canadian Institutes for Health Research.

“The ‘xaȼqanaǂ ʔitkiniǂ’ project, or ‘Many Ways of Doing the Same Thing’ is an ongoing collaborative research project that aims to improve the relationship between health care systems and Indigenous people,” said Research Co-Lead Dr. Christopher Horsethief. “We want to ensure that Indigenous voices are heard and represented in the health care system in a respectful way and in turn, health care systems will benefit from Indigenous knowledge and expertise.”

The project is overseen by Ktunaxa Elders and Knowledge Holders from across Ktunaxa communities in close collaboration with the Ktunaxa Nation Council’s Traditional Knowledge and Language Sector and Social Investment Sector. Under the leadership of Elders and Knowledge Holders, xaȼqanaǂ ʔitkiniǂ has developed a community-driven and culturally-informed approach to co-learning and co-creation of knowledge. This includes numerous Ktunaxa community gatherings and land-based activities exploring the Ktunaxa phrase: Qapsin kiʔin ʔakaǂxuniyam? (What would a health community look like?). Community investment is a unique feature of xaȼqanaǂ ʔitkiniǂ through the commissioning of Ktunaxa artists to capture the themes of community sessions and mentoring and funding of Ktunaxa students as research assistants.

“So many times, the health system says they want to work with us, but really, they’re just coming to tell us how things are going to be,” said Elder Advisor and Hereditary Chief Sophie Pierre. “We aren’t meaningfully part of the decisions or the process, we are just seen as a tick box. I knew this project was different- the importance of community was there from the beginning. When I saw that we were going to be leading the way forward, with our language and our culture, I knew that our participation was real. And that’s been a huge part of the buy-in and success of this project.”

“Testing the xaȼqanaǂ ʔitkiniǂ approach was the first step along the pathway toward a long-term working relationship between Ktunaxa Nation and the Interior Health Authority,” continued Horsethief. “The goal of the next step is to build on the work we’ve done so far to apply xaȼqanaǂ ʔitkiniǂ to solve the problem of disconnection to help improve the way Interior Health delivers healthcare in Ktunaxa territories. Colonization is the process of disconnecting people and forceful removal, so how do we re-connect people again?”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Eagle eyes: Gaelen Schnare’s passion for birding

Just Posted

Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. A national advisory committee recommends people 30 and older can get a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine if they do not want to wait for an mRNA alternative. Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press
Pharmacies in Cranbrook, Castlegar receive AstraZeneca vaccine

It’s the first time the vaccine has been made available in the Kootenays

A box with vials of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Peter Dejong
Castlegar pharmacy gets 200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

First pharmacy in the West Kootenay to receive doses

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
43 new cases, one new death due to COVID-19 in Interior Health

Provincial health officials recorded 853 cases of COVID-19 throughout B.C. on April 29

Gaelen Schnare checking out birds on the shore of Kootenay Lake. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Eagle eyes: Gaelen Schnare’s passion for birding

The 14 year old has earned respect from a community of bird watchers

Kimberley Search and Rescue president Peter Reid wants the public to understand that they will not be faced with a bill if they need to be rescued, so get the call to 911 in as soon as possible. Photo courtesy Kimberley Search and Rescue Facebook.
Waiting to call 911 for fear of incurring fee can be ‘catastrophic’: Kimberley SAR

Call for help right away in an emergency and know you’ll never be charged

A construction worker bursts into song on a Coquitlam job site in Langley musician Gino Gerussi’s performance of “Just In Love With A Girl” (Screen grab/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: B.C. construction worker who ‘can actually sing’ creates catchy tune

A job just to get through the pandemic turned into a career boost for Gino Gerussi

A modelling group is offering a glimmer of optimism as British Columbia deals with variants of COVID-19. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin)
COVID-19 modelling shows B.C. bending the curve of variant cases

Projections show a 30 to 40% decline in transmission rates since March, according to researchers from UBC and SFU

The senior was called on March 31 and told to mail the cash to an address overseas. (Pixabay)
B.C. senior scammed into sending $20K overseas, hidden between books

Vancouver police, in a coordinated effort with UK enforcement agencies, were able to intercept the mailed money

Wild caribou roam the tundra near The Meadowbank Gold Mine located in Nunavut on Wednesday, March 25, 2009. Newly published research shows threatened caribou herds have lost twice as much habitat as they’ve gained over the last twenty years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Alberta, B.C. caribou lose twice as much habitat from fire and industry as they gain

Some herds, protected by large-scale wolf culls and maternity penning, have made modest gains

RCMP escort evacuees from Fort McMurray, Alberta past wildfires that are still burning out of control Saturday, May 7, 2016. Almost five years after a massive wildfire forced the evacuation of Fort McMurray, Alta., the northeastern Alberta oilsands hub is in another state of emergency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Fort McMurray in COVID-19 emergency 5 years after wildfire

Mayor Don Scott said the community has been dealt challenge after challenge, but has always bounced back

LC (aka Little Cutie) is to receive much-needed dental treatment, following a fundraiser launched by Elgin Park grad Naomi Gantug. (Gofundme.com photo)
Senior pup’s painful smile prompts aspiring B.C. vet to launch fundraiser for surgery

Naomi Gantug raised more than $700 to help the dachshund’s owner, who was considering skipping meals in order to afford treatment

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C.’s COVID-19 road checks won’t require travel documents

Regional travel ban working voluntarily, minister says

The Ktunaxa Building in Cranbrook, B.C. (Barry Coulter photo)
Ktunaxa Nation Council health research project gets $950,000 grant

Collaboration between the Ktunaxa, IH, UBC and UVIC gets grant from the Canadian Institutes for Health Research.

Ashok Mohan holds up a photo of his brother-in-law, Vijay Sharma, who died from complications due to COVID-19 on April 27, 2021. A 72-year-old retired bank manager, Sharma had been living in the city of Jabalpur, India when he was infected and died within 10 days of contracting the virus. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
‘We don’t know what to do’: Okanagan man shares COVID’s impact on family in India

India is currently seeing some of the world’s highest COVID-19 case counts, more than 200K have died

Most Read