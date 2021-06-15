Kootenay Savings Foundation continues community support

The Kootenay Savings Foundation has once again handed out their twice a year gifts to community organizations throughout the Kootenays.

The grants will provide a boost to a wide array of initiatives throughout the region – providing school supplies and financial literacy education for students, upgrading search and rescue equipment, enhancing outdoor recreation areas and facilities, and many other worthy causes that help strengthen communities.

“Twice a year, in the spring and the fall, our Community Foundation receives many inspiring grant applications for community programs and projects that will benefit current and future generations in our area,” said Aron Burke, Community Liaison for Kootenay Savings. “The diversity of applications this granting cycle was fantastic to see. There are a lot of dedicated groups out there devoting a ton of time and energy into building the kind of communities people want to be part of, and we’re thrilled to be able to support them in their work.”

The latest round of funding totals $48,250 and is split among the following organizations:

Beaver Valley Curling Club $5,000 Kitchen Vent Fire Suppression Upgrade

Camp Koolaree Society $5,000 Camp Washhouse Upgrades

Castlegar Snowmobile Association $5,000 New Groomer

Columbia Valley Search & Rescue $2,000 Radio Repeaters

Holy Trinity Trail $1,000 Skool-Aid Program

Junior Achievement BC $3,000 Bright Futures Classroom Education Program

Kimberley Indoor Sports Centre Society $5,000 Energy Efficient Lighting Installation

Kimberley Nature Park Society $2,000 Southwest Passage Boardwalk Project

Kootenay Boundary Environmental Education $2,500 Outdoor Learning Classroom Kits

Kootenay Robuster Dragon Boat Society $3,750 Christina Lake Boathouse

Nelson Sno-Goers Association $3,000 Meadow Mountain Cabin Construction

North Kootenay Lake Community Services $1,000 Child Car Seat Program

Rotary Club of Nakusp $5,000 Nakusp Natural Adventure Park

Selkirk Mountain Music Society $1,000 Mobile Community Stage

St. Michael’s Kids Care Centre $1,000 Outdoor Learning Space

Tadanac Residents Association $1,000 Reg Stone Playground Resurfacing

Trail & District Chamber of Commerce $2,000 Kootenay Teen Chef Club

