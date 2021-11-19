Hope the golden retriever puppy is surrounded by volunteers at Hope Secondary School. The adorable guest was renamed as a way of saying thank you to the many volunteers who helped hundreds of people during the floods in Hope. (Photo/Hope Secondary School)

Hope the golden retriever puppy is surrounded by volunteers at Hope Secondary School. The adorable guest was renamed as a way of saying thank you to the many volunteers who helped hundreds of people during the floods in Hope. (Photo/Hope Secondary School)

‘It’s a mascot!’: Rescued puppy renamed as salute to flood aid volunteers in Hope

“Hope” sheltered at HSS for three days with their family

Many furry friends were saved during the floods in the Hope area, but one pup really captured the hearts of local volunteers.

Volunteers at Hope Secondary School left a lasting impression on one stranded family who stayed in Hope for three days; some much so, they renamed their golden retriever puppy Hope.

A photo posted on the school’s Facebook page on has garnered plenty of attention with the adorable Hope at centre stage, surrounded by volunteers.

“A mascot!” exclaimed Terry Fines Flexhaug. “Awesome. A huge thank you to all of the volunteers!! You are all amazing and helped an incredible amount of people.”

According to school superintendent Balan Moorthy, as of Tuesday, Nov. 16, more than 1,000 people were welcomed to the school, which gave them a place to rest, warm up and recover as they waited out the floods.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodHope

Previous story
Salvation Army launches emergency response in support of flood victims

Just Posted

The West Kootenay continues to have low weekly numbers of new COVID-19 cases. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
21 new COVID-19 cases in West Kootenay

Students at Burton Elementary playing on their new playground equipment, which they helped design. (contibuted by Laurie Friis)
Nakups students at Burton Elementary design new playground

Youth Climate Corps worker Poppy Herbison studies a solar pathfinder, an instrument used to determine the percentage of solar radiation blocked by permanent local features in the landscape like trees, hills, and buildings. Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay project blends agriculture and forestry

Winlaw’s Jordan Mounteer is among those nominated for the CBC Poetry Prize. Photo: Submitted
Winlaw’s Jordan Mounteer longlisted for CBC Poetry Prize