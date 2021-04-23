Glimpses of Nakusp’s past

This oversize postcard shows the view looking down the wharf and Inonoaklin Valley Road at Edgewood, 1912-1914. Lake Drive runs through the photo above wharf. The Arrow Lakes Hotel is at left, with W.J. Banting’s new Edgewood General Store to right of the Valley Road and ‘Edgewood - Gateway to Fire Valley & the Okanagan’ sign. A real estate office to right of general store, and Banting’s original store is at far right. Photo/postcard by Hughes Bros. (Photo from Arrow Lakes Society 2014.003.5217 Greetings From Edgewood)This oversize postcard shows the view looking down the wharf and Inonoaklin Valley Road at Edgewood, 1912-1914. Lake Drive runs through the photo above wharf. The Arrow Lakes Hotel is at left, with W.J. Banting’s new Edgewood General Store to right of the Valley Road and ‘Edgewood - Gateway to Fire Valley & the Okanagan’ sign. A real estate office to right of general store, and Banting’s original store is at far right. Photo/postcard by Hughes Bros. (Photo from Arrow Lakes Society 2014.003.5217 Greetings From Edgewood)
A class portrait from Brouse’s Box Lake School, Brouse, 1919. TOP (l-r): Chris Hamling, Phyllis Belsham, Winnie Wensley, Mimi Jansen, Dora Jansen. MID: Miss Wyrill (teacher), Rita Ehl, Sam Harlow, Ernie Hamling, ?. BOT: Ken Harlow, John Ehl, Herman Hohenleitner, Charlie Jansen. AT FRONT: Vera Wensley (not in school). The inscription on rear reads: ‘Victoria, B.C./14.7.19/To Herman, with love from Mrs. Wyrill.’ This image was scanned from a photo album belonging to Herman Hohenleitner. (Photo from Arrow Lakes Historical Society 2020.011.2.3.5 Box Lake School Kids 1920)A class portrait from Brouse’s Box Lake School, Brouse, 1919. TOP (l-r): Chris Hamling, Phyllis Belsham, Winnie Wensley, Mimi Jansen, Dora Jansen. MID: Miss Wyrill (teacher), Rita Ehl, Sam Harlow, Ernie Hamling, ?. BOT: Ken Harlow, John Ehl, Herman Hohenleitner, Charlie Jansen. AT FRONT: Vera Wensley (not in school). The inscription on rear reads: ‘Victoria, B.C./14.7.19/To Herman, with love from Mrs. Wyrill.’ This image was scanned from a photo album belonging to Herman Hohenleitner. (Photo from Arrow Lakes Historical Society 2020.011.2.3.5 Box Lake School Kids 1920)
This excerpt from the Brouse-Box Lake Improvement Society balance book shows membership fees paid by residents of Brouse for the year 1928. Included are a wide range of families who have continued to be prominent over the past century in the Arrow Lakes, and many of their farms remain in their families to this day. (Photo from Arrow Lakes Historical Society IMG_1497 Brouse-Box Lake Improvement Society balance book)This excerpt from the Brouse-Box Lake Improvement Society balance book shows membership fees paid by residents of Brouse for the year 1928. Included are a wide range of families who have continued to be prominent over the past century in the Arrow Lakes, and many of their farms remain in their families to this day. (Photo from Arrow Lakes Historical Society IMG_1497 Brouse-Box Lake Improvement Society balance book)
Kinette Club of Nakusp and Kinsmen Club of Nakusp members in costume on Kin Klondike Nite, Nakusp, March 1964. L-R: Nobby Yano, Marion Cusick, Vicky Barrow, Tony Bobicki, Shirley Bobicki. (Photo from Arrow Lakes Historical Society 2006.011.19.1.65 Kin Klondike, 1964)Kinette Club of Nakusp and Kinsmen Club of Nakusp members in costume on Kin Klondike Nite, Nakusp, March 1964. L-R: Nobby Yano, Marion Cusick, Vicky Barrow, Tony Bobicki, Shirley Bobicki. (Photo from Arrow Lakes Historical Society 2006.011.19.1.65 Kin Klondike, 1964)

This oversize postcard shows the view looking down the wharf and Inonoaklin Valley Road at Edgewood, 1912-1914. Lake Drive runs through the photo above wharf. The Arrow Lakes Hotel is at left, with W.J. Banting’s new Edgewood General Store to right of the Valley Road and ‘Edgewood – Gateway to Fire Valley & the Okanagan’ sign. A real estate office to right of general store, and Banting’s original store is at far right. Photo/postcard by Hughes Bros. (Photo from Arrow Lakes Society 2014.003.5217 Greetings From Edgewood)

A class portrait from Brouse’s Box Lake School, Brouse, 1919. TOP (l-r): Chris Hamling, Phyllis Belsham, Winnie Wensley, Mimi Jansen, Dora Jansen. MID: Miss Wyrill (teacher), Rita Ehl, Sam Harlow, Ernie Hamling, ?. BOT: Ken Harlow, John Ehl, Herman Hohenleitner, Charlie Jansen. AT FRONT: Vera Wensley (not in school). The inscription on rear reads: ‘Victoria, B.C./14.7.19/To Herman, with love from Mrs. Wyrill.’ This image was scanned from a photo album belonging to Herman Hohenleitner. (Photo from Arrow Lakes Historical Society 2020.011.2.3.5 Box Lake School Kids 1920)

This excerpt from the Brouse-Box Lake Improvement Society balance book shows membership fees paid by residents of Brouse for the year 1928. Included are a wide range of families who have continued to be prominent over the past century in the Arrow Lakes, and many of their farms remain in their families to this day. (Photo from Arrow Lakes Historical Society IMG_1497 Brouse-Box Lake Improvement Society balance book)

Kinette Club of Nakusp and Kinsmen Club of Nakusp members in costume on Kin Klondike Nite, Nakusp, March 1964. L-R: Nobby Yano, Marion Cusick, Vicky Barrow, Tony Bobicki, Shirley Bobicki. (Photo from Arrow Lakes Historical Society 2006.011.19.1.65 Kin Klondike, 1964)

Liam Harrap

Revelstoke Review Staff

Photo’s from Arrow Lakes Historical Society

history

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nelson’s ‘little firecracker’ Edna Whiteley turns 100
Next story
Urban wildlife Part X: The Kootenay birds of 2021

Just Posted

This oversize postcard shows the view looking down the wharf and Inonoaklin Valley Road at Edgewood, 1912-1914. Lake Drive runs through the photo above wharf. The Arrow Lakes Hotel is at left, with W.J. Banting’s new Edgewood General Store to right of the Valley Road and ‘Edgewood - Gateway to Fire Valley & the Okanagan’ sign. A real estate office to right of general store, and Banting’s original store is at far right. Photo/postcard by Hughes Bros. (Photo from Arrow Lakes Society 2014.003.5217 Greetings From Edgewood)
Glimpses of Nakusp’s past

Photo’s from Arrow Lakes Historical Society

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointmens. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

Checks on highways, ferries between Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Interior

Members of the Colville Confederated Tribes, including Richard Desautel (front row fourth from right), gathered Friday morning to hear the Supreme Court of Canada decision. Photo: Submitted
‘It’s for my family, for future generations’: Sinixt win historic decision at Supreme Court of Canada

The decision essentially reverses a 1956 declaration the Sinixt were extinct

Mark Skage and his son Mica during the filming of a West Kootenay episode of Start ‘em Young. Photo: Submitted
TV show films West Kootenay hunting trip

Start ‘Em Young aims to encourage kids to get out in the wilderness

Kimberley case counts not at the point for 18 years and older community vaccination, says Interior Health. (File photo)
Many factors considered for smaller community-wide vaccination: Interior Health

East Kootenay resort town’s COVID-19 situation not at the point of community-wide vaccination, say officials

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

University Pharmacy in Vancouver after all available appointments to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine were booked, April 1, 2021. Vaccine supplies at many pharmacies ran out this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. sees decline in hospitalizations, 1,001 new COVID-19 cases Friday

462 in hospital, 160 in intensive care, four more deaths

A Gladstone Secondary School student was diagnosed with the respiratory infection. An exposure notice was sent out Thursday, April 22. (Google Maps)
Case of infectious tuberculosis confirmed at Vancouver high school

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control issued an exposure notice Thursday after a student was diagnosed

The local detachment is short-staffed. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)
Police powers in travel restriction orders too vague: Sparwood mayor

Sparwood’s mayor said it was not clear how the RCMP would factor into the new orders announced today

A Klee Cho Aviation B206 sits at the Dease Lake Airport on April 18 before moving passengers and supplies to Telegraph Creek. (Submitted Photo/ Mark Wheatley)
Helicopters deliver food, supplies to northern B.C. community after road closure

Road is expected to re-open by the end of April

A former finance minister Mike de Jong on Sunday, October 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former cabinet minister says B.C. Liberal government took money laundering seriously

Mike de Jong told a public inquiry today that serious efforts were made to understand and address the issue of money laundering at casinos

Still from a video posted on social media of a man lighting fireworks next to a homeless person’s encampment in the parking lot at St. Mary’s on Mary Street in Chilliwack. The video was posted on April 21, 2021 but it’s unclear if the incident happened that day. (Facebook)
VIDEO: Man sets off fireworks next to homeless person’s cart in Fraser Valley

No police reports made into incident shared on social media

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, received their first shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Friday, April 23. (Twitter/JustinTrudeau)
Justin Trudeau gets his first AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot

The prime minister and his wife, Sophie Gregoire, were vaccinated at an Ottawa pharmacy Friday

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Police impersonator pulls over driver with travel questions near B.C.-Alberta border

Elk Valley RCMP are searching for a man that pulled over an Alberta resident

Most Read