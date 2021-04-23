Glimpses of Nakusp’s past

This oversize postcard shows the view looking down the wharf and Inonoaklin Valley Road at Edgewood, 1912-1914. Lake Drive runs through the photo above wharf. The Arrow Lakes Hotel is at left, with W.J. Banting’s new Edgewood General Store to right of the Valley Road and ‘Edgewood - Gateway to Fire Valley & the Okanagan’ sign. A real estate office to right of general store, and Banting’s original store is at far right. Photo/postcard by Hughes Bros. (Photo from Arrow Lakes Society 2014.003.5217 Greetings From Edgewood) A class portrait from Brouse’s Box Lake School, Brouse, 1919. TOP (l-r): Chris Hamling, Phyllis Belsham, Winnie Wensley, Mimi Jansen, Dora Jansen. MID: Miss Wyrill (teacher), Rita Ehl, Sam Harlow, Ernie Hamling, ?. BOT: Ken Harlow, John Ehl, Herman Hohenleitner, Charlie Jansen. AT FRONT: Vera Wensley (not in school). The inscription on rear reads: ‘Victoria, B.C./14.7.19/To Herman, with love from Mrs. Wyrill.’ This image was scanned from a photo album belonging to Herman Hohenleitner. (Photo from Arrow Lakes Historical Society 2020.011.2.3.5 Box Lake School Kids 1920) This excerpt from the Brouse-Box Lake Improvement Society balance book shows membership fees paid by residents of Brouse for the year 1928. Included are a wide range of families who have continued to be prominent over the past century in the Arrow Lakes, and many of their farms remain in their families to this day. (Photo from Arrow Lakes Historical Society IMG_1497 Brouse-Box Lake Improvement Society balance book) Kinette Club of Nakusp and Kinsmen Club of Nakusp members in costume on Kin Klondike Nite, Nakusp, March 1964. L-R: Nobby Yano, Marion Cusick, Vicky Barrow, Tony Bobicki, Shirley Bobicki. (Photo from Arrow Lakes Historical Society 2006.011.19.1.65 Kin Klondike, 1964)

This oversize postcard shows the view looking down the wharf and Inonoaklin Valley Road at Edgewood, 1912-1914. Lake Drive runs through the photo above wharf. The Arrow Lakes Hotel is at left, with W.J. Banting’s new Edgewood General Store to right of the Valley Road and ‘Edgewood – Gateway to Fire Valley & the Okanagan’ sign. A real estate office to right of general store, and Banting’s original store is at far right. Photo/postcard by Hughes Bros. (Photo from Arrow Lakes Society 2014.003.5217 Greetings From Edgewood)

A class portrait from Brouse’s Box Lake School, Brouse, 1919. TOP (l-r): Chris Hamling, Phyllis Belsham, Winnie Wensley, Mimi Jansen, Dora Jansen. MID: Miss Wyrill (teacher), Rita Ehl, Sam Harlow, Ernie Hamling, ?. BOT: Ken Harlow, John Ehl, Herman Hohenleitner, Charlie Jansen. AT FRONT: Vera Wensley (not in school). The inscription on rear reads: ‘Victoria, B.C./14.7.19/To Herman, with love from Mrs. Wyrill.’ This image was scanned from a photo album belonging to Herman Hohenleitner. (Photo from Arrow Lakes Historical Society 2020.011.2.3.5 Box Lake School Kids 1920)

This excerpt from the Brouse-Box Lake Improvement Society balance book shows membership fees paid by residents of Brouse for the year 1928. Included are a wide range of families who have continued to be prominent over the past century in the Arrow Lakes, and many of their farms remain in their families to this day. (Photo from Arrow Lakes Historical Society IMG_1497 Brouse-Box Lake Improvement Society balance book)

Kinette Club of Nakusp and Kinsmen Club of Nakusp members in costume on Kin Klondike Nite, Nakusp, March 1964. L-R: Nobby Yano, Marion Cusick, Vicky Barrow, Tony Bobicki, Shirley Bobicki. (Photo from Arrow Lakes Historical Society 2006.011.19.1.65 Kin Klondike, 1964)

