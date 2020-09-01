It’s not known if the centre will be able to reopen at the school. File photo

Future operations of Edgewood reading centre uncertain

The centre has been closed since mid-March due to COVID-19 crisis

The future operations of the Inonoaklin Valley Reading Centre (IVCR) in Edgewood is uncertain.

The centre has been physically closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 crisis and staff are unsure if they’ll be able to reopen at Edgewood Elementary School this month.

“Right now, we’re still waiting to see what health protocols the school has to abide by during the crisis,” said centre treasurer Penelope Penner.

“If adults aren’t allowed into the school when it opens, that would really impact us.”

IVCR board of directors will look at operating the centre at a different location if they can’t reopen in the school, according to Penner.

“This is something we’ve been thinking about a lot lately,” said Penner.

“However, Edgewood is not a large community so finding another building that would be large enough for us would be very difficult.”

The centre also lost hundreds of dollars in revenue when volunteers couldn’t host their annual plant sale last spring. The fundraiser helps the centre sustain its operations on an annual basis.

Despite the challenges, centre volunteers managed to offer a curbside pickup program for residents on Aug. 8 and 22. The program let residents pick-up or drop-off their library books outside of the facility.

The centre is run with the help of at least a dozen volunteers.

The centre typically is open from 3:15 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays during the school year.

