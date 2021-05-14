Eco-conscious Nakusp company highlighted on national TV

A Nakusp company was recently featured nationally on a show highlighting zero-waste products.

Bowl covers from Your Green Kitchen were shown this month on CTV’s Marilyn Denis Show. The segment focused on innovative zero-waste products that will change how we live.

Your Green Kitchen has five employees and focuses on reducing plastic in the kitchen and home. The bowl covers, which were featured on the show, or an alternative for covering bowls compared to plastic wrap.

Other items on the CTV segment included dish soap in a bees wax pocket, which can be composted. Dental floss made from mulberry silk and a new food composters from Vitamix that can make fertilizer from food scraps in eight hours.

Business