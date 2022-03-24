Columbia Basin Trust funds seniors programs in West Kootenay

Just over $1 million in grants have been awarded

The Kaslo Senior Citizens Association will upgrade its hall with support from the Columbia Basin Trust. Photo: Submitted

The Kaslo Seniors Centre will receive $60,413 to make its build more energy efficient thanks to a grant from Columbia Basin Trust.

The project is one of several in the West Kootenay included in the $1 million grant for seniors activities and building improvements.

The Kaslo Senior Citizens Association, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, will use the grant to install a new heat pump, LED lighting and ventilation, upgrade its ceiling and exterior insulation, and replace a door and siding.

“This project will ensure that our hall will be more comfortable and not so costly to heat,” said association president Louise De Pape in a statement.

“We look forward to an entrance that is brighter and easier to navigate, and we feel that everyone will feel safer when they attend activities in our hall.”

North Kootenay Lake Community Services Society will also receive $75,000 for its Kaslo Seniors Connect program. The funds will expand the Therapeutic Activation Program pilot program.

Other West Kootenay projects include:

• Balfour Senior Citizens Association is using $2,700 for its meals and events.

• Beaver Valley Manor Society will also fund lunches, activities, entertainment and health checks with $3,900.

• Arrow and Slocan Lakes Community Services will spend $95,000 on its creative connections program in Nakusp. The Nakusp Seniors Centre receives $20,313 for LED lighting, occupancy sensors and ventilation, while a further $4,900 will fund healthy activities.

• Passmore Community Hall will use $152,343 to install a new HVAC system, outdoor seating, a solar array, and replace siding, flooring, windows and its roof.

• Procter-Harrop Seniors Centre will install an access ramp, exterior handrails, internet wiring and a gazebo for $19,369.

• Rossland Seniors Hall will have air conditioning, LED lighting, occupancy sensors, foundation drainage, a new furnace, ventilation and repairs done to the brick exterior for $79,360.

• Slocan Park Community Hall will install acoustic ceiling panels, a solar array, outdoor seating, roof drainage and ventilation for $61,520.

• Trail FAIR will spend $21,060 on its Silver City Circle program.