Nelson’s Gaelen Schnare will host one of the presentations at this year’s Creston Valley Bird Festival. Photo: Submitted

Nelson’s Gaelen Schnare will host one of the presentations at this year’s Creston Valley Bird Festival. Photo: Submitted

Celebrate our feathered friends at the Creston Valley Bird Festival

The festival runs May 7 to 9

Submitted by Creston Valley Bird Festival

The Creston Valley Bird Festival, May 7, 8 and 9, will be different this year. There will still be a celebration of the return of the birds to the Creston Valley, but with small family group events and virtual presentations from all parts of Canada.

It opens with an online auction of 35 avian-centred gifts May 1 to 8.

Generous valley merchants such as Lark Coffee, Kootenay Alpine Meadows, Red Bird Estate Winery, Red Barn, and Baillie Grohman Estate Winery have donated some fabulous prizes to the bird festival. They can be won three ways:

1. Creston’s Big Day: Go outside, observe and record as many bird species as possible throughout the weekend.

Birding lists are available at www.crestonvalleybirds.ca. Submit your checklist to info@crestonvalleybirds.ca or drop them off at Red Barn (1513 Canyon St., Creston)

2. Bird Bingo cards can be found on the festival website, at the Red Barn, at local grocery stores, and through the schools. Each completed bingo row gives you an entry into the draw.

3. Send your birding photographs to info@crestonvalleybirds.ca. Prizes will be awarded to the top three photos of the festival weekend.

Enter all submissions before noon on Sunday, May 9, for a chance to win.

Our virtual events are specially designed for the Creston Valley Bird Fest and include:

• Gaelen Schnare, Nelson’s own 15-year-old expert birder, has created an amazing audio/visual presentation on the birds of the Creston Valley most commonly sighted during festival weekends.

• Dr. Jim Duncan, live from Winnipeg, talks “owly” and is accompanied by education ambassador Rusty, the Long-eared Owl.

• Keynote speaker John Acorn, from Edmonton, has been bringing nature into living rooms for years with his Nature Nut TV series. Half the History of Birding is his personal journey as a birder.

• Dr. David Bird’s presentation Why Birds Matter will give us a bird’s eye-view of the value of our feathered friends, what is befalling them, who is out there to help, and what can we do.

• Can’t travel to Queensland, Australia this year? In a live Zoom presentation, join photographer/naturalist Gary Davidson, from his armchair in Nakusp, to view the spectacular birds of Down Under.

• From 100-Mile House, Paul Foth will help you navigate the wonderful world of E-bird. He will also give clues on bird identification: where and how to find birds in the Creston Valley. (Hint: Paul’s workshops can help with completing your Bird Bingo card.)

• For kids: The Discovery Centre will host Birding 101, a special presentation on why birds are so special! Learn about some fun facts and information related to bird biology.

Registration is open at: www.crestonvalleybirds.ca

Prices are per event or $40 for the entire festival. Choose your own adventure, go outside, and celebrate spring migration with the birds.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Nelson’s Gaelen Schnare will host one of the presentations at this year’s Creston Valley Bird Festival. Photo: Submitted
Celebrate our feathered friends at the Creston Valley Bird Festival

The festival runs May 7 to 9

Selkirk College has received provincial funding to assist students. File photo
Selkirk College receives funding to assist students

Provincial funding is available to West Kootenay students

B.C's COVID-19 dashboard shows the peaks and valleys of cases prior to the record daily report of 132 on April 9, 2021. (Dashboard image)
Interior Health has record day of COVID-19 cases

132 cases reported Friday, April 9, more deaths in Vernon hospital outbreak

A mushroom grower plans to plan new mushrooms in fallen trees in the Kaslo Community Forest. File photo
Kaslo mushroom farmer given green light for unique project

Robin Mercy will plant mushrooms in the Kaslo Community Forest

.
No new COVID-19 cases in Nakusp – again

There’s an upcoming vaccination clinic from April 21 to 24

People take part in an anti-curfew protest in Montreal on Sunday April 11, 2021. Hundreds of people gathered in Old Montreal tonight in defiance of a new 8 p.m. curfew. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giuseppe Valiante
VIDEO: Hundreds defy Montreal’s 8 p.m. curfew in violent, destructive protest

Quebec reported 1,535 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as well as five additional deaths linked to the virus

Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. to register people ages 40+ for COVID-19 vaccines in April

Appointments are currently being booked for people ages 66 and up

Interior Health improves access to mental health supports amid COVID-19 pandemic. (Stock)
Interior Health connects people to mental health resources amid COVID

310-MHSU line receives positive feedback in early months of rollout

A volunteer disinfects a historical Mohabat Khan mosque ahead of the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Friday, April 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
For Canadian Muslims, second pandemic Ramadan is a time of hope and sadness

Many members of the association are trying to find ways ‘to help people stay connected to one another’

South Surrey farmland, March 2020. The province’s crackdown on secondary residences sparked protests that have the NDP government engaged in a lengthy rewrite of its legislation. (Tracy Holmes/Peace Arch News)
B.C. NDP now wants to keep even ‘non-farmers’ on the land

‘Grandfathering’ of second residences extended again

Photos of Vancouver Canucks players are pictured outside the closed box office of Rogers Arena in downtown Vancouver Thursday, April 8, 2021. The Vancouver Canucks say 25 players and coaches have tested positive during a COVID-19 outbreak that involves a variant of the virus. It is now the biggest reported outbreak in the NHL this season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canucks’ return to practice pushed back as player added to COVID protocol list

COVID outbreak has led to eight games being cancelled

B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine booking website appears to be down as of the morning of Monday, April 12, 2021. (Black Press Media)
UPDATE: B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine booking back up after maintenance

Caller told to call back later in the day

People walk past the Olympic rings in Whistler, B.C., Friday, May 15, 2020. Whistler which is a travel destination for tourists around the world is seeing the effects of travel bans due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Adults living, working in Whistler, B.C., eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

The move comes as the province deals with a rush of COVID-19 and variant cases in the community

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
UPDATE: RCMP investigating after child, 6, dies at motel in Duncan, B.C.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation into the circumstances around the child’s death

Most Read