Castlegar’s Doukhobor Discovery Centre hosting Borshch Cook-off

Do you have an amazing borshch recipe that everyone always raves about? Does your borshch have a long family history, or did you just throw it together through natural talent? Do you have what it takes to put your borshch against other cooks and win?

The Doukhobor Discovery Centre is hosting another Borshch Cook-off this fall. This year’s event will take place Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. It will be held on the grounds of the Doukhobor Discovery Centre located at 112 Heritage Way in Castlegar.

The event will be open to the public at 11 a.m. and will conclude with awards at 1 p.m. Admission to the event will be between $10-$15.

All guests wanting to taste the different varieties of borshch will receive a custom designed Borshch Cook-off mug upon entry.

Museum displays and exhibits can be visited for free during the event. A documentary film called Borsch: The Secret Ingredient will be playing in the audio-visual room during the cook-off.

“Come celebrate our cultural diversity and learn more about Doukhobor history and culture at this year’s Borshch Cook-off,” says museum director Ryan Dutchak.

Interested in participating? Call 250-365-5327 or email info@doukhobor-museum.org for more information.

Editor’s note: “Borshch” is the preferred spelling of the Doukhobor Discovery Centre.

newsroom@castlegarnews.com

