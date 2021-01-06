Dawn Bradley is looking for the stranger who assisted her when she broke her leg. Photo: Submitted

Dawn Bradley is looking for the stranger who assisted her when she broke her leg. Photo: Submitted

Castlegar woman in search of her Good Samaritan

Dawn Bradley is looking for the man who assisted her after she fell and broke her leg

Dawn Bradley is looking for her Good Samaritan.

On a cold and icy morning in early December, Bradley was walking to work along the 1500 block of Columbia Avenue when she slipped and fell. She was certain from the beginning that her leg was broken.

And that is when her Samaritan showed up. A man had been driving by in what Bradley thinks was a grey truck and saw her fall. He then turned his vehicle around, parked it and came to Bradley’s side to offer assistance.

By that time, Bradley had called 911. The man took over the call for her, speaking to emergency dispatchers on her behalf. He then continued to offer assistance and waited — not just until the ambulance arrived on the scene, but until Bradley was safely loaded and on her way to the hospital.

“It was really lovely, and really nice,” said Bradley.

The fact that he didn’t just roll down his window, but turned around and came back amazed her.

“For me, that is going above and beyond,” said Bradley.

Bradley thinks his name was Corey — but at the time she was in pain and disoriented. She guesses him to be between the ages of 30 and 50 and “big enough to offer to pick me up and carry me.”

She would really like to properly thank him for the support he offered her.

Bradley ended up with a broken tibia and fibula, resulting in several days in the hospital and surgery to insert a rod through her tibia. She has not been allowed to place any weight on the leg since the accident and is looking forward to Jan. 20 — the day she will be allowed to walk again.

Bradley and her family have only lived in Castlegar for a few months, having spent the last 16 years in the United Kingdom. This incident is just one of many that have her happy with her choice to make Castlegar home.

Bradley missed Canadian friendliness while living abroad and has felt very welcome in her new home town.

“We are finding everyone here amazingly friendly,” she said.

“This community has pulled on our heart strings.”

If “Corey” happens to read this story, send an email to editor@castlegarnews.com and we will be happy to connect you with someone who is very thankful for your kindness.

READ MORE: Castlegar woman survives two pandemics


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegar

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Second long-term care outbreak in South Okanagan community

Just Posted

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
One more death, 71 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

A total of 785 cases remain active and 33 people are in hospital, nine of whom are in intensive care

Dawn Bradley is looking for the stranger who assisted her when she broke her leg. Photo: Submitted
Castlegar woman in search of her Good Samaritan

Dawn Bradley is looking for the man who assisted her after she fell and broke her leg

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
One more death, 61 cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Thirty-five people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Dec. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
Moderna vaccine distributed to remote, rural Interior Health communities

Interior Health starts to receive and deploy COVID-19 vaccine

A member of the Gitxsan First Nation, Cindy Blackstock has more than 30 years of experience working in child welfare and Indigenous children’s rights. Selkirk College will welcome the McGill University professor to the Truth and Justice Speaker Series in a virtual presentation on Jan. 14. Photo: Submitted
Selkirk College speaker series focuses on equity for Indigenous children

Cindy Blackstock will speak online Jan. 14

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
THE LATEST: Biden denounces protesters’ violence at Capitol

Several Republican lawmakers are expected to object to Biden’s win

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Air Canada uses social media influencers to promote travel abroad, despite stay-home direction

At least two influencers have travelled to warmer climates in the past few weeks

A passenger walks the halls at Montreal Trudeau Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
As U.K. travel ban lifts, new pre-flight COVID-19 test rules will come into effect in Canada

Test must be taken pre-flight, within 72 hours of boarding a flight to Canada

Sunnybank Retirement Home in Oliver. (Google Maps)
Second long-term care outbreak in South Okanagan community

Interior Health has declared an outbreak at Oliver’s Sunnybank Retirement Home

Dr. Samantha Hill, president of the Ontario Medical Association, is shown in a handout photo. Hill says the risk COVID-19 poses to pregnant and breastfeeding women is higher than the risk of taking the vaccine, even though no vaccines have yet been studied on those populations. THE CANADIAN PRESS
Doctors urge high-risk pregnant, breastfeeding women to get access to COVID vaccines

Women are overrepresented in many of the occupations at highest risk of COVID-19 exposure

Coun. Sharmarke Dubow apologized to his constituents Tuesday evening for travelling abroad over the holidays. (File contributed/ City of Victoria)
‘I should not have gone:’ Victoria councillor takes holiday trip to Africa

Two Greater Victoria municipal politician admit to traveling in December

Kids, ages two and four, are all smiles after receiving new bikes from total strangers. Their bikes were stolen on New Year’s Day when out for a walk near Penticton Ave. By the next day, strangers donated to replace the bikes. (Dawn Jones Facebook)
Strangers come together to replace children’s Christmas bikes stolen in Penticton

Kids bikes were left for less than 10 minutes before being swiped on New Year’s Day

File
Vancouver, Victoria among top 10 tech markets in Canada

Tech education and industry continue to boom in B.C.

Most Read