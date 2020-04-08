Castlegar wedding shows love conquers all

COVID-19 threw a wrench in wedding plans for Nelson couple Brandon Melanson and Kimberly Patricia Melanson. So they opted for a casual wedding at Millennium Park in Castlegar on April 1, observing social distancing protocols. The only ones in attendance were officiant Joan Alexander and kids Geneva and Owen. Photos: Jennifer Small

COVID-19 threw a wrench in wedding plans for Nelson couple Brandon Melanson and Kimberly Patricia Melanson. So they opted for a casual wedding at Millennium Park in Castlegar on April 1, observing social distancing protocols. The only ones in attendance were officiant Joan Alexander and kids Geneva and Owen. All photos: Jennifer Small

