Castlegar run raising money for Ukrainian refugees

A fun run planned for Castlegar next weekend aims to raise money for Ukrainian refugees and highlight the many international cultures present in Castlegar.
The Run 4 Refugees will take place at Millennium Park on Saturday, May 7 at 10 a.m. On top of the five-kilometre run/walk, the event will also feature a mini international festival with activities and displays from Ukraine, Mexico, Philippines, Peru, Korea and more. There will also be a raffle for a quilt made by local Doukhobor women.
You can register to run or create a team so friends and family can donate in support of your efforts by going to Run4Refugees.com.
If you are interested in being a cultural ambassador and showcasing your homeland, contact inforun4refugees@gmail.com.
Donations can be made at Run4Refugees.com.
betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter