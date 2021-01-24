South Okanagan West Kooteney MP Richard Cannings celebrated Robbie Burns Night with some haggis and local whiskey while watching the Penticton Scottish Festival society's TV series. (contributed)

Cannings celebrates Robbie Burns night with haggis and Oliver-based whiskey

Penticton Scottish Festival hosted a Robbie Burns night on Shaw TV

Richard Cannings toasted the immortal bard at the Penticton Scottish Festival’s virtual Robbie Burns dinner series on Shaw TV, this Saturday.

The South Okanagan – West Kootenay MP drank Scotch from Dubh Glas Distillery in Oliver and ate very real haggis while wearing his kilt.

The Ploughman Poet’s 262nd birthday is officially on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.

The Penticton Scottish Festival Society launched a new video series: Experience the Arts – Exploring Scottish Culture in the Okanagan which debuted on Shaw Spotlight Penticton channel 11 on Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.

The series will air several times a day each week, and each of the seven one-hour long episodes will feature a number of stories and segments reflecting the culture that people experience at the Penticton Scottish Festival.

Every year the Penticton Scottish Festival hosts a Robbie Burns night to a sold out crowd. But of course, this year, there could be no events so the society decided to host virtual events instead.

Dubh Glas Distillery has created a pandemic series of whiskies. The Oliver distillery’s latest creation is called Lockdown. It is their signature style aged in a 100 per cent ex-Bourbon barrel. Highlighting the sweetness of corn, vanilla, caramel and ripe melon notes this whisky is light and sweet.

Their whisky uses 100 per cent malted barley, is doubled distilled and aged for no less than three years in oak.

READ MORE: Penticton Scottish Festival society creates TV series

