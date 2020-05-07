Applications sought for Bev LaPointe memorial scholarship

Submitted by Kootenay Career Development Society

Are you a woman learning a trade? If so, the Kootenay Career Development Society encourages you to apply for its Bev LaPointe memorial scholarship. The scholarship offers $2,000 for a full time or part time female student living in KCDS’ service region to attend trades training.

The scholarship was established in memory of KCDS founding board chair Bev LaPointe, who served from May 2004 until December 2012 and was passionate about the work of the society.

LaPointe was a strong supporter of job seekers and workers in our community and always championed workers’ rights. LaPointe was the first woman hired by the City of Nelson’s public works department and was employed with the city for 32 years (1980-2012). Locals often saw her travelling down the street in her snow plow, bus or street sweeper, joking “you bet I drive like a woman!”

The average wage of a tradesperson is not only double that of retail careers, but women also report high levels of job satisfaction and increased confidence both in and out of the workplace. Currently the industry is seeing a shortage of skilled tradespeople, meaning these skills are in high demand.

To qualify, applicants must be registered as a full time or part time (self-identified) female student in the trades and be a permanent resident of the region that Kootenay Career Development Society serves. This includes Nelson, Castlegar, Trail, Rossland, Salmo, Kaslo, Slocan, Fruitvale, Warfield, Montrose and RDCK areas D, E, F, G, H, I and J as well as RDKB areas A and B.

To apply visit https://kcds.ca/archives/project/bev-lapointe-memorial-scholarship, to download the application package and submit to Kootenay Career Development Society c/o Savina Kelly, 3-86 Baker St., Nelson, V1L 4G9.

The application deadline is May 31.

Educationskilled tradeswomen in business