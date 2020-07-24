A total of 64 venues are featured on the 2020 Basin Culture Tour

The tour spans the entire Columbia Basin region. Source: pixabay

The 12th annual Columbia Basin Culture Tour — a free, self-guided exploration of 64 unique destinations scattered throughout the Kootenay area — is scheduled to take place from Aug. 8 to 9.

Travellers are invited to venture through the studios of local artists, museums, art galleries and heritage sites. Participants can also browse through archives that aren’t normally open to the public, and experience new demonstrations, exhibits and collections.

Creston is home to three venues on the tour: the Creston Museum, the Tilted Brick Gallery and the Wild Woman Studio.

The tour — which is a product of the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance — spans the entire Columbia Basin region, with destinations including Grand Forks, Revelstoke, Radium Hot Springs and Kimberley.

READ MORE: Four Creston Valley artists featured on Columbia Basin Culture Tour

“Cross the ferry to Harrop to visit Molly’s Landing. Brenda Pirie will be sharing her whimsical felted animals and brooches as well as her stained-glass windows, hand-painted boxes and hand-drawn cards,” said Lily Andersen, the administration assistant at the West Kootenay Regional Arts Council. “Take the ferry across Kootenay Lake to visit the Gray Creek Store and meet author Tom Lymbery signing copies of his two books, which feature B.C. history from 1911 to 1980, covering the fruit growing era, transportation from sternwheelers to highways, and operating a 103-year-old family-owned general store.”

Anyone interested in participating in this year’s tour can find the event’s map and directory at http://www.cbculturetour.com/.

