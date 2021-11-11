A message from the Naksup mayor on Remembrance Day

On Nov. 11, we pause to pay tribute to all the men and women who have served our great nation. We stand in solidarity to honour the sacrifices that have been made to secure our freedoms, our democracy, and the quality of life we enjoy today.

We acknowledge the countless acts of bravery that have been shown by our past and present military members in times of war, military conflict and peace. We commit to teaching our younger generations about the importance of taking time on this day to bow our heads and remember.

We take time to acknowledge every strong, resilient and heroic individual who has served Canada over the course of our history.

Although we may not be able to gather in person this year, we encourage all citizens and municipalities across British Columbia to proudly display red poppies as a physical symbol that we will not forget the legacy left behind by those who have served – a legacy of a proud, strong and free nation.

We also encourage each of you to stop at 11 a.m. on Thursday and observe a moment of silence in your own spaces.

So, on behalf of the Village of Nakusp, we would like to say thank you to all who have lost their lives in the line of duty, to our veterans, and to our active service members. You make us proud.

Lest we forget.

Sincerely,

Tom Zeleznik, Mayor

