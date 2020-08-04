Around 400 gardeners received a free package of seeds from Kootenay Food in April. Source: pixabay

400 gardeners receive free seeds courtesy of Kootenay Food

A variety of seeds were delivered, which included carrots, beans, kale and peas

Around 400 gardeners throughout the Kootenay region received a free package of seeds from the Kootenay Food cooperative in April, with each package varying in sizes from 12 to 1,000 seeds.

“When we asked people if they wanted free seeds, people poured in responses by the minute. Every minute, there was five new responses,” said Shauna Fidler, the chair of the West Kootenay Permaculture Co-op, the group behind Kootenay Food.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Kootenay Food’s programming typically consisted of hands-on skill-building workshops, where they would bring together people, process food, teach groups food safety skills and send them home with a share of the product.

“We had money to put into programming — and we don’t have the ability to host programs — and we want to make sure that there’s excess food in the future,” said Fidler. “It occurred to us that if we shared seeds with people, we’d be investing in future food excess.”

A variety of seeds were delivered, which included carrots, beans, kale, peas and even those for the borage pollination flower.

“A lot were for people who had never gardened before, which was very exciting,” said Fidler. “Probably a quarter of the envelopes we sent out were for people who had never grown food before.”

Gardeners were asked to indicate their level of experience when registering for a package, and they were also invited to participate in the co-op’s “Grow a Row” initiative.

“If they did, we would send them extra seeds and they could pick what type. We encouraged folks — depending on where they are in the area — to share with their neighbours, friends, their local food bank,” said Fidler.

The co-op also asked participants to provide updates on the status of their gardens via social media, and the group has also been posting gardening instruction videos on their own Youtube and Facebook pages.

“Teaching people how to use their harvest with the idea that we’re getting to a place of shelf stability, so that we can put out food for the future or a potential second wave of COVID,” said Fidler.

The co-op bought a total of 4,000 packs of seeds and sorted the envelopes themselves, and while Fidler noted that it was a costly endeavour, she said it was a great investment for the Kootenay region.

“It was crazy. We thought only 100 people will sign up. By the time we fit 400, we had to pull the plug because we didn’t have enough seeds,” she said.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

Just Posted

Feds fund $2M for habitat conservation in the Kootenays

Kootenay Connect to use funding for habitat conservation to protect four areas in the region

No new COVID cases in Kootenay-Boundary

Interior Health says as of July 30, there were no additional cases in the previous two weeks

Plane crashes into Nelson supermarket parking lot

Pilot and passenger have minor injuries

Phase three presents new opportunities for Kootenay tourism

Message from MLA Michelle Mungall and MLA Katrine Conroy

QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

On this B.C. Day long weekend, put your knowledge of our province to the test

B.C. records 146 new COVID-19 cases through long weekend

More that 28 people tested positive for the virus each day since Friday

Alberta to require masks at schools this fall, but still no mandate in B.C.

B.C. students are also set to return to classrooms in September

B.C. to allow customers to buy cannabis online for in-store pickup at private shops

Age verification will still be required inside the store

400 gardeners receive free seeds courtesy of Kootenay Food

A variety of seeds were delivered, which included carrots, beans, kale and peas

Interior Health expands COVID-19 testing access in Kelowna

First-come, first-serve, no-appointment-needed testing centre opens in downtown Kelowna

30% of British Columbians would ‘wait and see’ before taking COVID vaccine: poll

Some are concerned about side effects, while others don’t think the virus is a big deal

Don’t leave your hand sanitizer in the sun and other tips to stay COVID safe this summer

Being mindful of staying outside and keeping hand sanitizer, sunscreen out of the sun recommended

What exactly is ‘old growth’ B.C. forest, and how much is protected?

Forests minister Doug Donaldson doesn’t support ‘moratorium’

Canadians can travel to Hawaii in September; no quarantine with negative COVID test

Travellers will be required to pay for their own tests prior to arriving

Most Read