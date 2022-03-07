2022 Buy Local campaign a ‘light at the end of the pandemic tunnel’

Submitted by Nakusp and Area Development Board

“Buy Local.”

It’s a general slogan we’re all familiar with and understand as an ideal to strive for, but – gosh – sometimes that online shopping is really calling our name.

What does it even really mean to buy local? Sure, we go to the store for groceries, clothes, soap. We grab a coffee on our way to work and book our pups a spa day at the groomer. We’re doing our part. But have we ever stopped to reflect on the deeper benefits of supporting local businesses?

Well, through the generous support of the Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) and the Nakusp and Area Development Board (NADB), Nakusp’s own Jo Law is on a mission to share her excitement about the wonderful world of shopping small.

When Jo arrived in Nakusp nearly five years ago, she fell in love with the village and its people.

In the summer of 2019, she tasked the village to help her create a gift basket for some newlyweds honeymooning in the village. The response was immediate and breathtaking.

Not only had the village banded together to make this happen, the results were exquisite. Locally made cards, locally grown flowers, locally crafted wine, chocolates, a cheese board, even salsa, organic lip balm, laundry detergent and more; all local.

The couple was positively blown away! It was in this moment that Jo decided to focus her attention on showcasing local villagers and their talents to a broader audience, and a few months later The Branchery was born, an online store with a farmer’s market vibe, initially showcasing a humble yet enthusiastic group of vendors. The online shop launched in November 2019, just in time for the holidays and COVID-19 lockdowns.

With The Branchery, customers could shop a variety of local goods while online from the safety of their own home. This year, with things slowly opening up and returning to a state of normalcy, The Branchery is pivoting toward a more inclusive model that would involve more of the local goods and services offered by the villagers of Nakusp and the surrounding area.

This vision is now becoming reality. With support from CBT and NADB, The Branchery has resources to really splash out with a dream campaign: #BuyLocalNakusp22.

This campaign has three components:

The first component is incredibly necessary – a business directory.

Nakusp is in desperate need of an inclusive, all encompassing, up-to-date way to search what is available and connect with our businesses.

The second component is inspired by that gorgeous initial gift basket: The #BuyLocalNakusp22 card. Everyone is free to participate.

Since Feb. 20, cards have been available to pick up at several participating shops.

Customers will keep this card to carry with them while shopping normally as one does.

Anytime a minimum $10 purchase is made with a Nakusp and Area based business, the store owner/associate/service provider will write the business’ name and initial a space on the backside of the card.

Once all 10 spaces are completely filled in along with the skill testing question and contact details, the customer then drops the card at Homegrown Market to be entered in a draw for amazing, locally curated prizes.

Three names will be drawn every quarter of this year (the fourth Friday of March, June, September and December), the winners contacted immediately for delivery.

The third component is also sure to be great fun: Advertising. Inspired by old-school, cheesy, local commercials of yesteryear, Jo and her sidekick Raeanna Sinclair have paired up and are set to produce a number of ads for Nakusp and Area businesses, ranging from commercials to interviews to shoutouts. Look forward to those sprinkled throughout the year across your popular social media platforms.

Needless to say, there is a fair bit of work ahead this year to make this all happen, and again, none of it would be possible right now without support from CBT and NADB. These last few years have been extremely difficult on businesses, so this campaign really is a light at the end of the tunnel, renewing our commitment to strengthening our community by supporting one another.

For those wishing to connect, please reach out to info@branchery.ca.