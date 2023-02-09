12-hour benefit concert for child crash survivor to be held in Castlegar

A special fundraising concert for the toddler survivor of a horrific Jan. 16 car crash that took the lives of her parents and newborn brother is promising 12 hours of non-stop Kootenay music.

The Meadow Moonflower Music Festival is taking place at the Castlegar and District Community Complex on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Castlegar musician and owner of Supercats Studios Yanive Fenner decided that a concert would be a great way to rally the community together and support Meadow Moonflower Mullaney.

Within a few hours of making a plea for performers, Fenner had 12 hours of music lined up.

The concert will be family-friendly and alcohol free. There will be youth and adult karaoke in between sets and even some face painting for the younger kids.

Admission to the event is by donation and people will be allowed to come and go. Money raised during the event will be donated to a trust fund for Meadow.

Local governments have even joined the effort by sponsoring the venue rental expenses.

A wide variety of genres will be represented. The day kicks off with Castlegar fiddler Brie Hurlbert and ends with 80s rock cover band Mr. Burns. In between there is folk, pop, hard rock and blues.

RELATED: Fundraiser for child survivor of crash near Castlegar reaches $75,000

Concert schedule

noon – Brie Hurlbert

1 p.m. – Paige Barisoff

2 p.m. – Brody Thompson

3 p.m. – Ty Wright

4 p.m. – Kathy Kolar

5 p.m. – KNSTUNZ

6 p.m. – Jayne Karma Lamo

7 p.m. – Empire of Nothing

8 p.m. – Steve Marc And Friends

9 p.m. – Fairview

10 p.m. – Toaster

11 p.m. – Mr. Burns



betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarLive music