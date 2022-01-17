The Highland Valley Copper mine, near Logan Lake, is the largest open pit copper mine in Canada. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Union, company consider mediator’s proposal at B.C.’s biggest open pit copper mine

Teck, Steelworkers at B.C.’s Highland Valley Copper mull mediator’s contract proposal

Talks between Teck Resources Ltd. and the United Steelworkers union at a British Columbia copper mine have ended as the two sides consider a mediator’s proposals to resolve a labour dispute.

A statement from mediators Corinn Bell and Vince Ready says they have issued recommendations for a settlement between Teck and the union’s Local 7619 at the Highland Valley Copper mine in B.C.’s southern Interior.

Details of the contract will not be released until Teck’s executive committee and the roughly 1,000 union members vote on the proposals.

An official with the union says a date and location for the vote are still being arranged and members have been told to continue to report for work as usual.

A statement from Teck Resources says the union’s ratification vote must be concluded no later than Jan. 24.

Steelworkers members at Canada’s largest open pit copper and molybdenum mine have been without a contract since Sept. 30, 2021.

—The Canadian Press

