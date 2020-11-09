Thomas Gardiner, Gary Moore and John Gardiner at Taranis’ work base on Great Northern Mountain near Trout Lake in August 2018. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Thomas Gardiner, Gary Moore and John Gardiner at Taranis’ work base on Great Northern Mountain near Trout Lake in August 2018. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Trout Lake mining company acquiring dormant molybdenum facility

Taranis runs one exploration and mining operation and is looking to expand

A Trout Lake mining company is looking at reviving a molybdenum mining and milling project in the area.

Taranis Resources Inc., is working on acquiring the MAX Mill Molybdenum project by purchasing the outstanding shares of FortyTwo Metals Inc. the current holder of the mineral and property rights for the project.

“The marriage of the high-grade Thor deposit to MAX Project will create expanded opportunities for wealth creation and shovel-ready, high-quality job opportunities, especially important now given the dramatic impact of the pandemic on the local and provincial economy,” said John Gardiner, president and CEO of Taranis, in a news release.

Taranis has been working on the Thor precious-metal deposit on Great Northern Mountain near Trout Lake since 2006.

READ MORE: History meets modern mining at the precious metal deposit south of Revelstoke

The MAX project covers more than 5,200 hectares just eight kilometres southwest of Taranis’ current project. There is a mill rated at 1,000 tonnes per day, underground workings of a molybdenum mine and the permitted tailings storage facility.

FortyTwo Metals Inc. began commercial molybdenum production at the site in 2008, however, it was suspended in 2010 due to low molybdenum process and put into care and maintenance in 2011.

Molybdenum is a chemical element that is sometimes added to steel, according to Encyclopedia Britannica. It has a high melting point and can be used for corrosion resistance in parts of jet engines, some stainless steels and some electrical parts.

It is also an essential trace element in plants.

Taranis has found gold as well as other precious metals at the Thor deposit. According to the news release they are nearing a decision on a 10,000-tonne bulk sample permit which will see rock crushed and pre-concentrated–the heavy particles, which are often more valuable, will be separated from the light and transported to a hydro-metallurgical plant for further processing.

“By pairing the MAX Project and Thor to produce precious and critical metals, we will work together to replace economic uncertainty with prosperity and pride,” said Gardiner.

He said that the equipment at the MAX project site is ideally suited for producing a concentrate to be sold to smelters.

Trout Lake has a long mining history and this project is no exception, with explorations completed in the area in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s.

READ MORE: Exploration to expand at precious metal mine south of Revelstoke

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Business and Industrial

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mi’kmaq First Nations joining with Premium Brands to buy Clearwater Seafoods for $1 B

Just Posted

The Creston Valley Hospital. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Town of Creston confirms positive cases of COVID-19

Mayor Ron Toyota said that the confirmation of test-positive cases of COVID-19 serves as a reminder that the virus is a reality

Thomas Gardiner, Gary Moore and John Gardiner at Taranis’ work base on Great Northern Mountain near Trout Lake in August 2018. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Trout Lake mining company acquiring dormant molybdenum facility

Taranis runs one exploration and mining operation and is looking to expand

The Village of Salmo says nine cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed as of Monday morning. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
UPDATED: Nine cases of COVID-19 in Salmo

The Village of Salmo office, library and youth centre are closed

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 53 additional cases of COVID-19

The total number of cases in the region is now at 898

The six-week trial of RCMP officer Jason Tait was held in Nelson at the Capitol Theatre because the courthouse could not accommodate a jury under COVID-19 restrictions. File photo
UPDATED: Nelson jury finds RCMP officer Jason Tait not guilty

The decision came on Nov. 6 after a five-hour deliberation

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

The Village of Salmo says nine cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed as of Monday morning. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
UPDATED: Nine cases of COVID-19 in Salmo

The Village of Salmo office, library and youth centre are closed

Dave Choukalos visits with Kevin, the broken winged Canada goose, a few times a week. Dave’s worried Kevin won’t make it through winter. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)
VIDEO: Kevin, the famous Penticton goose, needs help

Humans like Dave Chuokalos want to help their fine-feathered friend who hangs out at Okanagan Lake

A player takes a corner kick during a soccer match, in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, November 7, 2020. British Columbia announced new public health measures for the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions on Saturday - including an order for people not to have social interactions outside their immediate household and a ban on indoor group physical activities for two weeks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Two-thirds of Canadians would support a COVID-19 curfew if pandemic severe: Poll

The prospect of a curfew has been floated in several provinces

B.C. Premier-elect John Horgan smiles during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan says return to lockdown measures possible if COVID-19 cases spike in B.C.

British Columbians will have to find safer ways to gather and celebrate if they want to avoid shutdown

Aisha Strange lives with severe brain damage and other injuries after she was struck at an intersection by impaired driver Drake Reynes. Strange can no longer walk, talk or eat and is often in pain as a result of her injuries. (GoFundMe) Aisha Strange, 20, lives with severe brain damage and other injuries after she was struck at an intersection by impaired driver Drake Reynes. (GoFundMe)
Man vows to never drive impaired again after hit-and-run severely injures B.C. woman

Aisha Strange, then 20, was struck while stopped at an intersection on her scooter

Adam Laboucan, pictured being escorted outside court in B.C. on June 18, 1999, was 17 when he was handed an indeterminate prison sentence for sexually assaulting a three-month-old boy in Quesnel. Laboucan now identifies as female and has changed her name to Tara Desousa. (Ross Mitchell/Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Canada’s youngest dangerous offender from B.C. denied parole; to be reviewed in 2021

Tara Desousa, then named Adam Laboucan, was 15 years old when she assaulted an infant in Quesnel

Tara Bowie, and her best friend Heddie. Photo Facebook 2020.
Former Black Press journalist, killed in crash, was living her dream

Tara Bowie was on sabbatical from the news industry, and enjoying life

Laurie Rix makes a large donation to BC Cancer.
B.C. woman makes record donation to breast cancer research

Through the Rix Family Foundation, Laurie Rix, donated $5 M to BC Cancer

Most Read