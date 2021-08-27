Survey says 1 in 3 Canadians looking to cash in on a side hustle

During the COVID-19 pandemic, 31 per cent of Canadians pursued opportunities to make additional income outside of their primary employment, according to a study.

The survey of 1,500 people, done recently by Abacus Data for Direct Sellers Association of Canada, found nearly one in three Canadians pursued opportunities to make additional income during the health crisis. The survey was conducted from July 9 to 14 with a random sample of panelists invited to complete the survey.

That 31 per cent includes more than half of those aged 18 to 29 (51 per cent) and 46 per cent of students.

“The economy is changing, and this has been intensified by the pandemic,” Peter Maddox, president of DSA Canada, said in a news release. “As a positive, many people, especially younger Canadians, are looking for flexibility and work-life balance as they earn, and this is being made possible by technology and market innovation. People are finding ways to participate in entrepreneurial activity, such as direct selling, in a manner that suits them.”

Up two per cent from 2020, 24 per cent of respondents consider direct selling to be a realistic business option to cash in on. Direct selling is the sale of products without a fixed retail location. The method is popular with items such as health-care products, cosmetics, jewelry, housewares and giftware.

Reasons included being laid off or underemployed as well as looking harder at personal financial goals.

The study showed that as the economy recovers, three in five intend to pursue opportunities to augment their income over the next year.

“This research points to the fact that, whether by choice or necessity, Canadians see value in income opportunities that would not be considered part of a traditional employment arrangement,” Maddox said. “This could include participating in the gig economy, becoming an independent representative for a sales-based company or creating their own, small start-up business.”

