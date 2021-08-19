A Toys “R” Us sign is seen in Montreal on September 19, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A Toys “R” Us sign is seen in Montreal on September 19, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Putnam Investments to buy Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us Canada

Ontario-based investment company did not reveal the value or terms of the deal

Putman Investments says it will purchase Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us Canada from affiliates of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited

The Ancaster, Ont.-based investment company did not reveal the value or terms of the deal.

Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us Canada employs almost 5,000 people between its Vaughan, Ont. head office and 81 stores in 10 provinces.

Family-owned Putman Investments is run by Doug Putman, who owns Sunrise Records and Entertainment Limited and purchased HMV in 2019.

Last year, he purchased recently closed DavidsTea locations and began planning to open his own tea chain called T. Kettle.

Fairfax acquired Toys “R” Us Canada in 2018 for $300 million as the company was filing for bankruptcy in the U.S.

—The Canadian Press

Previous story
U.S. probing Autopilot problems on 765,000 Tesla vehicles

Just Posted

Nelson police are looking for Dallas Paulsen, 38, who has been reported missing. Photo submitted
UPDATE: Missing man has been found

Starting Sept. 1, children aged 12 and under can board BC Transit free of charge. Photo: BC Transit
Kootenay kids 12 and under can soon board public transit for free

Map outlining restricted areas due to the Michaud Creek wildfire.
Area restrictions expanded for Arrow Lakes wildfires

Seasoned gardeners at Mountain Side Village in Fruitvale bought many plants from local sources to grow this season. But this particular bounty of purple tomatoes, called the Indigo Rose, is something new to them. Photos: Submitted
Perplexed by a purple tomato? Learn about the ‘Indigo Rose’