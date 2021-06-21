New business advisor hired for Slocan Valley

Karen Kornelsen has been appointed to the role of Slocan Valley Small Business Support Advisor. (Contributed)

Karen Kornelsen has been appointed to the role of Slocan Valley Small Business Support Advisor, at Community Futures Central Kootenay.

The one-year position will see Kornelsen work with the valley’s economic development partnership to implement its business retention and expansion program, alongside economic development coordinator Ron LeBlanc.

“With Karen onboard we will have a greater capacity to support local businesses, particularly in response to the strange new world we find ourselves in,” LeBlanc said, in a news release. “Karen’s skills, experience, enthusiasm and big heart makes her a natural fit for the role.”

Beginning this summer, Kornelsen will be reaching out to business owners, following up on a recent business survey to help match their specific needs with available programs, and lending a hand where needed.

There will be more on-the-ground work done to advance the Shop Slocan Valley campaign, explore business cross-promotions and find more ways to support home-based businesses and professionals. Kornelsen will also manage the website and social media content for the Slocan Valley Economic Development Partnership.

“The Slocan Valley has a vibrant business ecosystem filled with passionate business owners, artists, makers, remote workers, and people living and working off the land,” said Kornelsen, in a news release. “I am thrilled and honoured to put my skills to work to assist Slocan Valley communities and businesses in accessing support, connecting them to resources, bridging gaps and making a difference in their livelihoods.”

Kornelsen is the owner of Peak to Moon Creative, a business focused on helping businesses with digital marketing and copy writing. She most recently worked for the Kootenay Association of Science and Technology (KAST) and the Nelson Innovation Centre, supporting and connecting local businesses. She has called the Slocan Valley her community for over 10 years.

