Kalesnikoff Lumber secures major contracts

The company’s mass timber facility will be producing glulam beams and cross laminated timber

Kalesnikoff Lumber will providing fir glulam beams for the new Bayview Elementary School in Kitsalano. Image courtesy Kalesnikoff Lumber

Kalesnikoff Lumber’s new mass timber facility is going to be busy after the company recently secured three major contracts.

The company will be providing cross laminated timber (CLT) and glulam beams for the projects which are all taking place at Canadian educational institutions — Bayview Elementary in Vancouver, Humber College in Toronto and the University of Victoria.

“These are among the first major cross laminated timber projects that will be built with our local, high-quality mass timber products, and we are especially proud to support the development of our education infrastructure products and services,” said Chris Kalesnikoff, chief operating officer of Kalesnikoff.

“This is just the beginning of this next phase of our company as the use of mass timber in North American continues to expand.”

Kalesnikoff was selected for these important projects through an open competitive procurement process.

Partnering alongside Francl Architecture, structural engineers at Fast + Epp, Chandos Construction and Kinsol Timber, Kitsilano’s new Bayview Elementary school project will be just under 40,000 square feet.

Kalesnikoff will provide certified sustainable spruce cross-laminated timber and fir glulam beams for this entirely mass timber building, utilizing cross-laminated timber for walls as well as roof and floor plates.

Working through an integrated project delivery model alongside Diamond Schmitt Architects, Entuitive Consulting Engineers, and EllisDon Construction, Kalesnikoff is providing CLT and glulam to the 8 storey Humber College project in Toronto. As a design assist partner, the Kalesnikoff team will work closely with the design team to optimize this unique mass timber structure.

Lastly, Kalesnikoff is also taking part in the construction of the University of Victoria’s new student residence and dining hall by providing over 600 cubic metres of certified sustainable spruce CLT and fir glulam. Also working on this project will be Perkins & Will Architecture, structural engineers at Fast + Epp, EllisDon Construction and Kinetic Construction.

Kalesnikoff’s mass timber facility was constructed in 2019 with a building and equipment price tag of $35 million.

The 110,000 square foot (10,200 square metre) facility was built next to the company’s Kootenay Innovative Wood facility near the Playmor Junction.

