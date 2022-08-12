In this photo taken using a drone, homes under construction are seen in a new suburb, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

In this photo taken using a drone, homes under construction are seen in a new suburb, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Investment in residential construction falls for first time in nine months: StatCan

Investment in commercial construction had fallen in May, the first time in 13 months

Statistics Canada says investment in residential construction declined for the first time in nine months in June, as gains in the non-residential sector helped push overall construction investment up 0.3 per cent to $20.8 billion.

The agency says residential construction investment fell 0.4 per cent to $15.5 billion in June, with Quebec being the biggest drag.

Within the residential segment, investment in single-family homes continued to show strength, rising 0.7 per cent to $8.6 billion, having outpaced multi-unit construction since the COVID-19 pandemic downturn.

Non-residential construction investment rebounded in June, increasing 2.4 per cent to $5.3 billion for the month, with commercial construction advancing 2.7 per cent to $3.0 billion, driven by Ontario.

Investment in commercial construction had fallen in May, the first time in 13 months, as a result of an Ontario construction workers strike.

Statistics Canada says the total value of investment in building construction rose 3.3 per cent to $62.3 billion in the second quarter, the third consecutive quarterly increase.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
Heathrow airport says passenger cap has eased UK travel chaos

Just Posted

Bats roosting in exposed locations, such as this bat on a screen door, can be left alone and will usually move on at dusk or after a few days. Photo: Kootenay Bat Project
Bats found in odd locations around the Kootenays as pups start flying in August

The Nelson to Playmor Junction section of the Castlegar–Nelson Active Transportation Network Vision. The vision document also includes maps of four other segments between Nelson and Castlegar. Map: West Kootenay Cycling Coalition
Cycling group gets $50,000 to study Nelson-Castlegar route

Bulletin regions do not include Metro Vancouver or the Fraser Valley Regional District.
Southern Interior impacted by smoky skies

Interior Health posted a Drug Alert for Greater Trail
Interior Health issues drug alert for Greater Trail