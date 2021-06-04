Businesses continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions after two months of indoor dining and travel restrictions. (B.C. government)

Businesses continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions after two months of indoor dining and travel restrictions. (B.C. government)

Full-time jobs rebound, part-timers set back in B.C. COVID-19 recovery

‘Circuit breaker’ restrictions hit younger workers in April, May

B.C.’s full-time employment rebounded by more than 21,000 in May, offset by a loss of more than 23,000 part-time jobs as the province emerged from its COVID-19 restrictions on indoor dining and travel after the Victoria Day weekend.

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announced Friday that B.C.’s small and medium-sized business grant program is over-subscribed, and additional funds have been added to keep it open until July 2, to provide more support to pay or retain employees, build patios and take advantage of the first phase of pandemic reopening.

B.C.’s “circuit breaker” grant program expired Friday, after offering up to $10,000 in one-time grants to compensate qualifying hospitality and accommodation businesses for the seven-week travel and indoor service ban. Originally budgeted at $50 million, the short-term relief program is expected to pay out $130 million once all applications are assessed, Kahlon said.

He said one of the issues has been that 40 per cent of circuit breaker applicants did not provide the required banking information, many applying with personal bank accounts rather than business accounts.

Statistics Canada’s monthly labour force survey reported a net loss of 68,000 jobs across Canada in May, with the unemployment rate remaining at 8.2 per cent. B.C.’s unemployment rate for May is seven per cent. The labour force survey notes that with pandemic restrictions still in place in parts of the country, more people who wanted to work were discouraged from seeking work and showing up in the unemployed statistics.

Kahlon said he has heard from some employers that they are having difficulty finding people to return to work.

“We’re a week into the restart plan,” Kahlon said June 4. “I think there are some workers who have been out of the workforce, and they’ll need a little time to be comfortable coming back.”

more to come…

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Airlines prepared for unruly passengers ahead of return to air travel

Just Posted

Paul Dort was named the 2020 Farmers’ Market Volunteer of the Year. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston local receives Farmers’ Market Volunteer of the Year Award

Paul Dort hasn’t missed a market since he began volunteering a year ago

Nakusp and Area Community Forest intends to do selective logging on Box Mountain as part of wildfire mitigation work. Photo: Nakusp and Area Community Forest
Nakusp community forest answers citizen concerns about wildfire mitigation

Residents of Box Mountain watershed are concerned about planned selective logging

Jay-Dell Mah, Zac Wethal and Oriah Leeson have been chosen as Nakusp’s Citizens of the Year. (Contributed)
Nakusp Rotary announces citizens of the year

Zac Wethal, Jay-Dell Mah and Oriah Leeson

A fully loaded fuel truck slipped off a forest service road and landed in Lemon Creek in July 2013. File photo
Slocan Valley’s Lemon Creek fuel spill class action suit gets second go-ahead

The lawsuit stems from the July 2013 spill of 35,000 litres of jet fuel

The West Kootenay continues to see low numbers of new COVID-19 cases. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
Five more COVID-19 cases in West Kootenay

There were no new cases in Castlegar and Trail

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

On June 4, customers will be able to receive a free doughnut of their choice with the purchase of a beverage through its app. (Instagram/Tim Hortons)
Tim Hortons’ giving out free donuts today on National Donut Day

The origins of the occaison can be traced back to a group of volunteers during the First World War

McMillan moved from Port Coquitlam two years ago so her family could have the space to start a hobby farm with goats, chickens, and a turkey. (Special to The News)
Lower Mainland woman upset at anonymous complaint about her ‘drama queen’ goats

Rhiannon McMillan received a note threatening to call SPCA about loud animals

Businesses continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions after two months of indoor dining and travel restrictions. (B.C. government)
Full-time jobs rebound, part-timers set back in B.C. COVID-19 recovery

‘Circuit breaker’ restrictions hit younger workers in April, May

Assetou Coubily is sharing her negative experience at Royal Jubilee Hospital on May 10, where she frets her race played into the care she received. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff)
Black woman worries racial bias affected her care at B.C. hospital

She reluctantly visited ER on doctor’s urging, says staff disregarded her pain, concerns

Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline project are seen at a storage facility near Hope, B.C., on September 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Insurance provider for Trans Mountain pipeline says it won’t renew policy

The decision by Argo Group comes after the operator for Trans Mountain received regulatory approval to protect the identity of its insurers

Founder and operations manager of the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre, Robin Campbell, shows a rare white raven being nursed back to health. (Michael Briones photo)
Rare white raven, 2 orphaned bear cubs nursed back to health at B.C. wildlife rescue centre

Animal care technicians ‘hoping for the best’ for juvenile bird

In a video posted to TikTok on Monday (May 31), a worker at Surrey Memorial Hospital said she was told to change out of her orange shirt that she wore in honour of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were recently discovered at a former residential school site in Kamloops. (Photo: Felicia Debbie/TikTok)
B.C. hospital worker allegedly told to take off orange shirt Indigenous children

Employee for housekeeping company contracted out by Fraser Health posted about incident on TikTok

A Saanich man was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court for an attack during a Merville break-in and other offences in 2018. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. shooting victim offered his attacker drink, money, washroom

14-year sentence: bullet is still lodged in the victim, too dangerous to remove

Most Read