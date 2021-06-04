Full-time jobs rebound, part-timers set back in B.C. COVID-19 recovery

Businesses continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions after two months of indoor dining and travel restrictions. (B.C. government)

B.C.’s full-time employment rebounded by more than 21,000 in May, offset by a loss of more than 23,000 part-time jobs as the province emerged from its COVID-19 restrictions on indoor dining and travel after the Victoria Day weekend.

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announced Friday that B.C.’s small and medium-sized business grant program is over-subscribed, and additional funds have been added to keep it open until July 2, to provide more support to pay or retain employees, build patios and take advantage of the first phase of pandemic reopening.

B.C.’s “circuit breaker” grant program expired Friday, after offering up to $10,000 in one-time grants to compensate qualifying hospitality and accommodation businesses for the seven-week travel and indoor service ban. Originally budgeted at $50 million, the short-term relief program is expected to pay out $130 million once all applications are assessed, Kahlon said.

He said one of the issues has been that 40 per cent of circuit breaker applicants did not provide the required banking information, many applying with personal bank accounts rather than business accounts.

Statistics Canada’s monthly labour force survey reported a net loss of 68,000 jobs across Canada in May, with the unemployment rate remaining at 8.2 per cent. B.C.’s unemployment rate for May is seven per cent. The labour force survey notes that with pandemic restrictions still in place in parts of the country, more people who wanted to work were discouraged from seeking work and showing up in the unemployed statistics.

Kahlon said he has heard from some employers that they are having difficulty finding people to return to work.

“We’re a week into the restart plan,” Kahlon said June 4. “I think there are some workers who have been out of the workforce, and they’ll need a little time to be comfortable coming back.”

