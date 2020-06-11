A man wears a protective face mask as he walks past a opened restaurant patio on Granville Street in Vancouver, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. British Columbia has entered into phase 2 of the provinces re-start plan allowing some business to reopen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

COVID-19: Restaurants no longer limited to 50% capacity for dine-in guests

Buffets are also able to reopen, according to the updated provincial health order

B.C.’s top doctor has removed capacity limitations for restaurants as one of a handful of changes to her COVID-19 provincial health order for the food industry.

The new order removes the 50 per cent capacity restriction, instead allowing operators to determine their capacity so long as guests are able to physically distance by at least two metres.

ALSO WATCH: WorkSafe BC increases inspections by 50% as businesses reopen

“This will support the work we accomplished on patio extensions, those restaurants who are expanding their patios will now be able to come closer to their licensed capacity numbers with the use of a larger patio while still abiding by social distancing requirements,” the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association said in a statement to its members.

Other changes include a more clear direction on the use of plexiglass as a separator, which can be used if they are washable, rigid and impermeable, the order says.

Buffet and self-serve stations are also now allowed to be reopened, provided that adequate hand-sanitizing stations are placed nearby.

Restaurants and pubs across the province – both big and small – have been allowed to reopen to dine-in guests for just over three weeks as part of Phase Two in B.C.’s Restart Plan.

ALSO READ: B.C. restaurants can host dine-in guests again, but what will that look like?

In mid-May, the province announced it would streamline patio applications for B.C. restaurants, wineries and pubs until October.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. delays increase to log export restrictions in COVID-19 crisis

Just Posted

Village of Nakusp looks to expand boundary limits

The village’s current boundary limits would have to be fully serviced before expansion could occur

Province signs agreement with Marilyn James to caretake Vallican heritage site

Sinixt leaders in Washington State say they didn’t consent, Heritage BC says they did

Environment Canada: Thunderstorm warning for West Kootenay, Boundary

A storm may develop south of the border and arrive Thursday afternoon

Tiny Lights Festival warns of online scam

A website is trying to sell viewers on a stream of the postponed event

Village of Nakusp releases annual salaries of employees and elected officials

At least six employees in the village made over $75,000 in 2019

B.C. COVID-19 cases remain low, 14 new with no deaths

Isolation increases street drug risk, Bonnie Henry says

B.C. records highest ever number of fatal overdoses in May with 170 deaths

That’s 11 people dying from illicit drugs every two days

NHL return unlikely to affect minor hockey in B.C.: officials

Minor sports remain part of Phase 4 of Restart Plan

COVID-19: Restaurants no longer limited to 50% capacity for dine-in guests

Buffets are also able to reopen, according to the updated provincial health order

‘Lucky to be alive,’ B.C. man was on COVID-19 ‘roller coaster’ for eight weeks in hospital

‘I want to tell people how this virus almost killed me,’ award-winning volunteer Atish Ram says

B.C. delays increase to log export restrictions in COVID-19 crisis

Market slump frustrates NDP plan to revive mill employment

VIDEO: Cinderella’s Closet offers free outfits for grads in Nelson

The confidential service is for students who can’t afford grad clothes

Vancouver Island father dies of leukemia after battle to find mixed-race stem cell donor

Jeremy Chow fought to diversify donor pool

First Nations NHL goaltender Carey Price lends voice to anti-racism movement

Price has joined a growing group of professional athletes speaking out publicly against racism

Most Read