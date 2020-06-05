Liquor inventory of B.C. businesses that can’t reopen under coronavirus restrictions can sell to other licencees. (Flickr creative commons)

COVID-19: Closed B.C. businesses allowed to sell liquor stock

Sales allowed to other licensees that can reopen

The B.C. government is taking the advice of hospitality industry representatives, allowing temporary sale of liquor inventory from businesses that can’t reopen under coronavirus restrictions to those who can.

Sales are allowed to private liquor stores or other bars and restaurants that are able to operate, under interim pandemic rules from the Liquor Distribution Branch announced June 5. The authorization expires July 15, but could be extended if pandemic conditions carry on further into the summer.

The measure was requested by a business advisory panel set up to advise the province as public health restrictions take a toll on hospitality and tourism businesses, to give them temporary revenue. A previous change allowed food-primary and most liquor-primary licensed businesses to sell and deliver sealed, packaged liquor products along with takeout or delivered purchase of a meal, and allowing the expansion of service areas and patios.

John Horgan says COVID-19 restrictions won’t be eased regionally

COVID-19: Closed B.C. businesses allowed to sell liquor stock

