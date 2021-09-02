Unsold 2018 Elantra sedans sit at a Hyundai dealership in Littleton, Colo. on Sunday, June 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/David Zalubowski

Unsold 2018 Elantra sedans sit at a Hyundai dealership in Littleton, Colo. on Sunday, June 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/David Zalubowski

Canadian auto sales fall 11.4% in August due to shortages caused by chip issues

Sales were also down 19.2 per cent from the 182,040 sold in August 2019, before COVID-19

Canadian auto sales continued to struggle last month, falling 11.4 per cent from the prior year, driven by vehicle shortages caused by semiconductor supply issues.

According to estimates compiled by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants, Canadian light vehicle sales totalled 146,925 units in August, compared with 165,837 a year earlier.

Sales were also down 19.2 per cent from the 182,040 sold in August 2019, before COVID-19.

The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales came in at 1.62 million, the second lowest month this year, said managing partner Andrew King.

He says vehicle shortages had varying impacts from one company to another, with some posting increased sales, while others saw dramatic declines after being hard hit by supply chain shortages.

However, DesRosiers says company-level data is released quarterly.

The early report card for the industry: “Lots of promise, but failing to live up to potential.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
Telus joins federal government, major banks in making COVID jabs mandatory for staffers

Just Posted

Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce executive director Tom Thomson says the group has many questions for the province about how a vaccine passport will work. Photo: Tyler Harper
Vaccine card plan leaves too many unanswered questions, says Nelson Chamber of Commerce

New COVID-19 cases are shown here for the week of Aug. 22 to 28 in the West Kootenay. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
New COVID-19 cases rise in Trail, Grand Forks

“Kootenay youth will wait months for a booking … and drive upwards of 600km round trip to the nearest available ICBC road test,” writes Michelle Tanguay. Photo: Austin Neill on Unsplash
Letter: Lack of ICBC road test times is unfair to new drivers

Stretching from the heaviest concentration of stars in the south all the way to the northeast is where we see the iconic “W” symbolizing Cassiopeia. Photo: Gary Boyle
Behold Cassiopeia, ‘The Queen’ in the Kootenay skies