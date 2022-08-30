Logs are seen in an aerial view stacked at the Interfor sawmill, in Grand Forks, B.C., on May 12, 2018. International Trade Minister Mary Ng says Canada is formally initiating a challenge of “unwarranted and unfair” U.S. duties on Canadian softwood lumber. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Logs are seen in an aerial view stacked at the Interfor sawmill, in Grand Forks, B.C., on May 12, 2018. International Trade Minister Mary Ng says Canada is formally initiating a challenge of “unwarranted and unfair” U.S. duties on Canadian softwood lumber. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canada formally initiates challenge of ‘unfair’ U.S. duties on softwood lumber

Feds file notice under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement’s dispute resolution system

International Trade Minister Mary Ng says Canada is formally initiating a challenge of “unwarranted and unfair” U.S. duties on Canadian softwood lumber.

The Canadian government filed notice of the challenge today under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement’s dispute resolution system.

Ng says in a statement that the duties harm Canadian businesses and workers but also serve as a tax on U.S. consumers already dealing with inflation and supply-chain issues.

The U.S. cut its anti-dumping and countervailing duty rate in half earlier this month to 8.59 per cent from 17.61 per cent, but Ng signalled that Canada would still fight the measures.

The crux of the U.S. argument is that the stumpage fees provinces charge for timber harvested from Crown land are akin to subsidies, since U.S. producers must instead pay market rates.

Ng says that Canada is willing to work towards a negotiated solution in the long-running dispute.

RELATED: Let’s make a deal with Canada on softwood, U.S. senators urge Biden administration

softwood lumbertradeUSA

Previous story
Moderna sues Pfizer over patents behind COVID-19 vaccine
Next story
Cruise ship stuck in Vancouver by tugboat strike may sail today, passengers are told

Just Posted

Castlegar’s first ever Jalopy Parade is set to celebrate the town’s less appreciated rides on Sept. 10. Illustration: Tim Thiessen
Unique Castlegar car show ready to show off your ricketiest rides

Eliza Dawson from Trail is the first University of Calgary Dinos rower to be named to the Row for Canada 2022 NextGen National Team and competed in the World U23 Rowing Championship in Varese, Italy last month. Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay athlete ascends to world rowing stage

Area H voters such as those who live in Slocan will vote on whether or not to fund environment protection projects for the Slocan Lake and Kootenay Lake areas. Photo: Kootenay Career Development Society
Area H voters to decide on joining environment fund

The new Kootenay Lake ferry is being built in a dry dock in Nelson. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
New Kootenay Lake ferry completion delayed to 2024