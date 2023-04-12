Business Feature: Tangled Rose Creations

Tangled Rose specializes in high-quality products that are both locally and Canadian-made

Question: What is your business?

Sheila Rose, Tangled Rose Creations: Tangled Rose is a small home studio located in Burton that specializes in providing customers with unique, high-quality products that are both locally and Canadian-made. Our primary focus is on my Tangled Rose Creations Wire Woven Gemstone Jewelry, which is hand-crafted using only the finest materials and attention to detail.

In addition to my jewelry line, I also offer a curated selection of other local and Canadian artisanal items, such as organic candles, soaps, lotions and other bath and body items.

Our studio houses gift-ware, that is carefully chosen for their quality and appeal.

Customers can feel good knowing that they are supporting a small business and ethically sourced products.

Question: What’s the most rewarding part of your job?

Sheila Rose, Tangled Rose Creations: For nearly a decade, I was the owner of an Industrial Medical Company, which was an honorable and fulfilling career. However, the job required me to be constantly on-the-go, travelling extensively across two provinces and spending months away from home,

Despite the demands of the job, I found it rewarding and enjoyed the challenges that came with running my business.

My husband and I got married in 2018 and both of us had the desire to have children. In 2020, I became pregnant, which led me to make the difficult decision to shut down my medical company.

However, as I waited for our daughter to arrive, I found myself going stir crazy and needed something to occupy my time. That’s when I started designing and crafting jewelry, and quickly fell in love with this new hobby that eventually turned into a business.

I’ve always had a fascination with the beauty of raw crystals, gemstones, and natural stones since I was a child. The beauty, colours and energy they emanate have always drawn me in, and I have always felt they had a story to tell.

Creating the Tangled Rose Creations brand has been a source of pride for me, and I absolutely love what I do. To me, my job is more than just making jewelry. It’s about helping people connect with their inner selves and discovering who they truly are.

Question: How long have you operated in Nakusp?

Sheila Rose, Tangled Rose Creations: Tangled Rose Creations was founded in early 2020, as a passion project for creating intention gemstone jewelry. I started by making pieces for myself and close friends, but soon after, I created a social media page to share my creations with others. Within a short six months, I launched my business online, with a fresh new website.

sEven though it was a slow start, it was perfect for me since I had a newborn baby to care for.

With tremendous support from my family, friends, and the community, I eventually decided to open to the public last summer.

Thanks to the unwavering support of my husband, we were able to transform our house’s addition into a Studio Store by doing a full renovation of my studio room. Although it remains my place of craft, customers can now come and browse the amazing handcrafted creations from local and Canadian artisans, and even watch me as I craft jewelry. The support from my loved ones and community has been truly incredible, and I feel blessed to have turned my passion into a thriving business.

Question: How does your business give back to the village of Nakusp?

Sheila Rose, Tangled Rose Creations: At Tangled Rose Creations, we take pride in supporting the local community. By housing local artisan creations in our store, we aim to promote and celebrate the work of talented individuals in our area. We also donate a portion of our profits to community events and initiatives, as a way of giving back and supporting causes that are important to us.

We believe that a thriving community is built on supporting one another, and we are committed to doing our part to make a positive impact.

Question: What are your businesses’ biggest challenges?

Sheila Rose, Tangled Rose Creations: One of the biggest challenges we face at Tangled Rose Creations is our location. We are situated in a remote area, which can be a bit of a journey for some of our customers.

However, we have worked hard to establish our online presence and create a strong brand, and we are constantly working on improving our brand awareness.

We regularly to update our website and social media content to keep our customers engaged and informed about our latest creations and offerings.

Despite the challenges, we remain dedicated to providing high-quality, ethically sourced products and creating a welcoming and inspiring space for our customers.

