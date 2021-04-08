B.C. businesses hurt by COVID ‘circuit breaker’ can apply for grants up to $10K

Program is expected to help up to 14,000 restaurants, bars, breweries, wineries, gyms and fitness centres

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announced a $50 million grant program to help businesses hurt by B.C.’s recent “circuit breaker” measures.

Kahlon made the announcement during a press conference Thursday (April 8).

The $50 million circuit breaker business relief grant will provide up to $10,000 in a one-time payment that can help pay for fixed costs like rent, insurance, employee wages, maintenance and utilities. Kahlon said the program is expected to help up to 14,000 restaurants, bars, breweries, wineries, gyms and fitness centres.

The money will not be available to what Kahlon called a “small number of bad actors” who have broken COVID rules.

“If you are closed or have your licences removed due to provincial health order non-compliance, you are not eligible for this grant,” he said.

Kahlon said that this program, which is scheduled to open for applications next week, will only be open to businesses especially affected by the circuit breaker. The recent three-weak measure shut down indoor group fitness, indoor dining and indoor worship.

A business must have been open since at least Feb. 1, 2021, to qualify and the amount of money received will depend on the number of employees that the business had. The $50 million will come from the $345-million small and medium sized business recovery grant program

