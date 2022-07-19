The Kispiox First Nation has reached an agreement with the province of B.C. to pursue commercial cannabis opportunities. (file photo)

The Kispiox First Nation has reached an agreement with the province of B.C. to pursue commercial cannabis opportunities. (file photo)

B.C.’s Kispiox First Nation strikes deal for commercial cannabis operation

Northwest-based First Nation have entered a new agreement with the province

A Northwest B.C. First Nation has struck a deal with the provincial government to open the door for a commercial cannabis operation.

The Kispiox First Nation has reached an agreement with the province of B.C. under section 119 of the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act to pursue their cannabis ambitions, while also maintaining alignment with federal and provincial cannabis laws.

Cameron Stevens, Chief Councillor for the band based in the Hazelton area believes this agreement is a step in the right direction.

“The Kispiox Band Council is committed to bringing new economic development and employment opportunities to the Gitxsan Territories and view this government-to-government Section 119 agreement with the Province as a positive step in the right direction.”

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth calls the agreement a “significant achievement for legalized cannabis in B.C.”

RELATED: WLFN hosts grand opening of B.C.’s first farm-to-gate cannabis operation

cannabis

Previous story
American automakers targeting average households with new crop of EVs

Just Posted

Several dozen people came to Nelson court on July 19 for the hearing of 19 logging protesters arrested on May 17 near Argenta. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Court date for Argenta logging protesters delayed

A momma bear is going to teach her young ones how to forage for food. Bears have found a reliable food source at Rosebery’s transfer station. Photo: Ross Davies/Special to Black Press
Hungry bears a headache for RDCK’s Rosebery transfer station

Councillor Everett Baker. File Photo
Grand Forks city councillor pushes forward with mayoral bid, following story published about pardon for sex crimes

Australian guests meet the Trail team at the downtown Community Program Office located at 1319 Bay Avenue. Residents are welcome to drop-in, ask questions, and sign up for programs. Photo: THEP
Australians tap into Trail successes with reducing lead exposure