B.C. Finance Minister Carole James updates B.C.’s employment situation under COVID-19 restrictions, B.C. legislature, July 10, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. deficit forecast $12.8 billion after first three months of COVID-19

Taxes, resource revenues fell less than expected in pandemic

The impact of COVID-19 on the B.C. government’s finances has been as devastating as expected, but there have been signs of a stronger recovery in employment, real estate and retail sales.

Finance Minister Carole James released the province’s first quarter financial report Thursday (Sept. 10), projecting a $12.8 billion deficit for the fiscal year that ends in March 2021. That’s similar to the economic scenario released in July, based on the actual results for April, May and June.

The forecast went as high as $13.5 billion after the B.C. government authorized an additional $1 billion in borrowing to match new federal funds to B.C. and other provinces for transit and other supports in the pandemic.

“Since the province’s July fiscal and economic scenario, we have seen stronger than expected consumer spending, housing activity and employment gains,” James said. The latest forecast includes a $1 billion contingency fund due to the ongoing uncertainty of restrictions on the economy.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s post-pandemic economy to recover in 2022, economists say

Just Posted

Two Castlegar bowlers go undefeated in provincial championships

It’s the first time that any Castle Bowl member/group has gone 10-0 at event

MP Morrison tapped to national security shadow cabinet role

Kootenay-Columbia MP appointed to Conservative shadow cabinet role ahead of new parliamentary session

‘What does it mean to be a man?’: West Kootenay paraglider ponders gender, confidence in documentary

‘The Endless Chain’ by Slocan City’s Benjamin Jordan is now available to be streamed online

Village of Nakusp looks to expand municipal campground

New washroom/shower building, municipal building and entrance could be built if expansion occurs

Red Mountain to require all visitors to wear masks this winter season

Visitors won’t be able to go inside facilities, board chairlifts without a mask

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

B.C. deficit forecast $12.8 billion after first three months of COVID-19

Taxes, resource revenues fell less than expected in pandemic

RCMP issue warrant for son of former B.C. MLA wanted on sexual charges

Kasimir Tora Tyabji-Sandana, 32, is wanted on charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching

Boeing 737 MAX test flights begin in Vancouver to determine if planes are safe to fly

Canada will take part in a joint global approval process in London starting Sept. 14

FINLAYSON: A Labour Day snapshot of the B.C. job market

From following health advice and ‘doing no harm,’ to not hiking fees – one business expert has a number of suggestions

B.C. family returns from family vacation to trashed home by alleged squatter

40-year-old arrested Monday night

On to Game 7: Raptors hold off Celtics in double-OT NBA thriller

Lowry nets 33 points as Toronto trips Boston 125-122

Alleged racially-motivated eviction from Okanagan campground sparks outcry

“It was wrong and it needs to be addressed,” says neighbour after mixed-race family evicted

Interior Health reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

Sixteen of those cases are active and nobody in the region is currently in hospital

Most Read