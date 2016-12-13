Boundary wildfire risk reduction a model of collaboration

Members of the community touring the Jewel Lake area prescription area. Photo: Dan Macmaster
The project was undertaken in an area 20 minutes north of Greenwood

Former Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey player Jake Virtanen arrives at B.C. Supreme Court for the third day of his sexual assault trial, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Defence wraps cross-examination of Virtanen accuser as B.C. trial continues
(Metro creative stock photo)

B.C. COVID hospitalizations down for the first time in weeks, new cases continue to rise
Shxwhá:y Village, B.C. sign licensing deal for cannabis retail, production near Chilliwack
PHOTOS: Northwest Deuce Days deals Victoria a winning hand

The ‘majestic’ banaduck sits calmly, unaware of the shopping frenzy it has unleashed (photo credit: @whit3lighter/Twitter)

Ducknana? Banaduck? London Drugs sells quacky deal and takes internet by storm
RCMP logo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

2 fatal ATV collisions within 10 days in northern B.C., police confirm
A giant Pacific octopus shelters on a reef near Campbell River, awaiting the return of the tide. Alistair Taylor photo

Drastic fluctuations turning B.C. West Coast intertidal zone into ‘murder scene’
COVID-19 caused serious interruptions to Coca-Cola plants across Canada, including two deaths at a facility in Calgary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Seth Perlman

Arbitrator upholds COVID-19 vaccination policy for B.C. Coca-Cola workers
Video
E-Comm has launched an educational campaign warning people of the dangers of accidental 911 calls. (E-Comm 911 photo)

E-Comm says 20% of B.C. 911 calls are accidental

British Columbia's Attorney General David Eby speaks to reporters in Vancouver on June 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

B.C.’s Attorney General David Eby puts hat in ring to replace John Horgan as NDP leader

Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair leaves the police station on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Montreal. The 54-year-old has since been sentenced to two years in jail for sexually assaulting two young men. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

VIDEO: Former Parti Québécois leader jailed for sexually assaulting young men

A California school district is hoping to attract more teachers by providing them with affordable housing. (Associated Press/screenshot)

VIDEO: California school district builds affordable housing to attract teachers

News
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service has received several reports of bears breaking into cars in recent days. (Photo courtesy of B.C. Conservation Officer Service)

Spike in bears breaking into cars to grab food spark warning from B.C. conservation officers

The Conservation Officer Service is urging people to avoid leaving attractants in their cars

A pedestrian walks past the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Canada’s highest court has unanimously upheld the first-degree murder conviction of a man found guilty of a January 2015 slaying near Prince George, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada’s high court upholds first-degree conviction against B.C. killer

Court rules in case of Prince George ‘drug dealers with a mutual animosity’

Sports
FILE - “Ariagato” is displayed at the end of the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The Tokyo Olympics survived the COVID-19 postponement, soaring expenses and some public opposition. A year later, the costs and benefits are as difficult to untangle as the Games were to pull off. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)

Tokyo Olympic aftermath still being untangled a year later

Japan’s goal after the pandemic-fueled postponement was to get through it

Former Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey player Jake Virtanen arrives at B.C. Supreme Court for the third day of his sexual assault trial, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Defence lawyer argues former Canuck Jake Virtanen, accuser had consensual sex

Virtanen charged with one count of sexual assault in January after Vancouver police investigation

With gas prices and flight prices skyrocketing, it can be tricky to travel on budget (Unsplash).

Travel on a budget: Tips, tools to find the most cost-effective options for road trips, flying

KAYAK’s new Travel Tool helps travellers decide to fly or drive to their vacation destinations

Photo: Ron Wilson

No Mothra, just a moth invasion Kootenay-style

Photos: The hatching of millions (maybe billions) of river moths the night of July 16

Community
Vehicles line up to board B.C. Ferries sailing at Tsawwassen. British Columbia has the longest free ferry ride in the world. Do you know where this ferry can be found? (Black Press Media)

QUIZ: Are you ready for some summer driving?

How much do you know about roads and cars in Canada and beyond?

Nina Kutcheruk and her family have recently arrived in Castlegar from Ukraine. Photo: Betsy Kline

Ukrainian family finds refuge in Castlegar

Nina Kucheruk and her family have arrived from Kyiv

Entertainment
Sunfest is set to go on without Billy Currington. (Citizen file)

Billy Currington cancels B.C. Sunfest country music festival appearance

Classic rock legend Randy Bachman tapped to replace him at annual Vancouver Island bash

Nashville-based singer-songwriter from Grande Prairie, Alta., Tenille Townes performs during Canada Day celebrations at LeBreton Flats in Ottawa, on July 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Tenille Townes leads with seven CCMA Award nominations

The 28-year-old Albertan already has nine CCMA trophies on her mantle

Opinion
Young Rosemary Manarin, world traveler, in a garden in India. Photo: Submitted

REVIEW: Castlegar author, world traveler

 

Life
May 13, 2022 - View of the kitchen with blurred figures walking through in the Drinkwater Road house in Duncan for Boulevard CI. House owned by Jason and Anne-Marie Fifield. Don Denton photograph.

Brilliance by design

Sleek, details-rich new home focuses on connection and echos of tradition

    April 29, 2022 - The Schweineschnitzel; Classic with Lemon at the restaurant Eva on Fisgard Street. Boulevard magazine. Don Denton photograph.

    Wunderbar!

    Eva Schnitzelhaus: German-inspired fare that’s fun, casual and delicious

