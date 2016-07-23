Dramatic finishes in triathlon and epic battles on the soccer pitch were among the high points of the action in Abbotsford this morning at the BC Summer Games.

See our coverage from today so far:

Waterskiing: Kelowna's Isaac Athens, Halle Gainey takes firsts in slalom

Rugby: North-south battle in girls action (video)

Golf: Mission golfer Claggett leads after first day of Games

Wake boarding: North Van's Harman soars to gold

Canoe and kayak: Paddlers love cutting through the water

Swimming: Opening race kicks off competition

VIDEO: Equestrian dressage at Summer Games

Softball: Scores from Games opening day (with video)

Swimming: Opening race kicks off competition (with video)

Synchronized swimming: Celebrating the beauty (video)

Shotput: New record set by Surrey's Gabri

Rugby: Fraser Valley defeats Thompson-Okanagan 17-12 (with video)

Soccer: Fraser Valley boys down Kootenays 1-0

Javelin: No record, but golden throw for Chong

High Jump: Langley's Sara Enzo leaps to gold

Long Jump: Surrey's Malcolm Borsoi is golden

Baseball: Fraser Valley boys 4-3 over Island-Central Coast

Paddling: Canoe and kayak racers hit the water

Girls beach volleyball: Opening action (with video)

Girls Triathlon: Victoria's Leipoldt claims gold in girls triathlon

Triathlon: Okanagan boys sweep

Girls soccer: Fraser Valley 4-0 over Caribou North (final)

Boys soccer: Vancouver 2-1 over Vancouver Island (final)

Boys soccer: Fraser River 5-0 over North West (final)

Girls soccer: Island girls lead Thompson Okanagan 1-0 at half



