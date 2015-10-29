Things got off to a bit of a rocky start for the Nakusp Falcons Peewee team.

They lost their first game of the season 6-4, against the Grand Forks Bruins on Oct. 25.

The tone of the game was set early, with the Bruins scoring the first goal of the game not 30 seconds into the first period. Nakusp was able to retaliate with a goal within two minutes.

By the end of the first period, Nakusp had scored again.

Two minutes into the second period, the Bruins had scored again, tying up the game.

By the end of the period, the score was 4-3 in favour of Grand Forks.

Though parents and hockey fans alike cheered and encouraged the Falcons, the Bruins couldn’t be caught.

In a last ditch effort to score, the Falcons’ goalie was taken out in the last 45 seconds of the third period in order to get an extra player on the ice.

Despite the loss, head coach Wayne Hascarl is confident in the abilities of his players.

“This was our first game, and they’re going to improve from here,” he said. “They played well.”

Practices for the team have been going well, and Hascarl knows the work ethic of the team has been a great help.

“Practices are Tuesdays and Thursdays and they work hard. That’s what it’s about.”

The Falcon’s Atom team fared a bit better.

They hosted the third game of their season on Oct. 25 against the Nelson Leafs Atom team and defeated the Leafs with a score of 6-2.

“We only have ten players, but they’re working hard,” said head coach Mike Smith. “We’ve got a few new kids that are doing really well.”

So far, the Atom team hasn’t been beat.

The average age for the Atom team is 8-10. Because there was no midget team this year, there are a couple of younger players.

“We have a couple of novice kids and they get used to each other, and they’ve all played together for a few years now,” said Smith

Both teams have games in the coming weekend, and fans are encouraged to come out and cheer for their teams.