(Top): Nakusp hosted the final events at the gazebo across from Nakusp public beach. (Inset): Jean Lancaster won the bike donated by Shon’s Cycle in Nakusp. Jean, 80 years old, was the oldest competitor at the race and after finishing a 12km run in Kaslo volunteered the next day at the Nakusp Sufferfest site. (Bottom left): Born legally blind, Taite Hoyem from Calgary, Alberta placed first in his age division for the the Junior Duathlon. (Bottom right): The Homegrown Honeys, placed first in the Corporate Challenge and took home this sweet bike from one of the gold sponsors, Shon’s Cycle in Nakusp.

Christy Isbell

Arrow Lakes News

Sufferfest 2015 enjoyed another successful year with enthusiastic athletes participating from Revelstoke, Calgary, Canmore, Rossland, New Denver, Burton and Nakusp. The three-day event started on Saturday Sept. 5 in Kaslo; competitions continued in New Denver and Nakusp had the privilege of hosting the Kootenay Sufferfest final events at the Gazebo across from Nakusp Public Beach.

Cyclists, runners, volunteers and spectators gathered to enjoy a fast paced showcase of local athletes who kept up with the seemingly unending energy of the local children participating.

The Corporate Challenge was a duathlon of running and biking that used the old railway trail and Nakusp waterfront for a challenging public course. The “Homegrown Honeys” placed first, “The Animals” from the S.P.C.A. placed second and the ladies from the Nakusp Public library, “The Folios” brought home third place.

The “Furry Forty” was a 40k loop that involved local and travelling characters in costumes and an abundance of determination. Female winners were Erica Pataki in first place, homegrown Karen Anderson in second place and Roan English in third place.

Mens division in the “Furry Forty” heralded Karl Sefara, Eric Ross and Don Zinzelmeir with gold, silver and bronze homemade medals.

The “Tour De’ Nakusp” was taken by Mike Thomas who was seen enjoying a complimentary strawberry twizzler and H2o shortly after his triumphant win.

The Female Duathlon saw Robin Thomas with first place, Tammy Macpherson taking second and Rebecca Long in third place after taking multiple wins and participating in both the Kaslo and New Denver events. Mens division had Lorne Mclennan and Kip Drobish placing first and second respectively.

In the Junior Girls Duathlon Kolibri Drobish placed first, Zoe Larson was second with Jaklyn Elliott in third place. Junior Boys Duathlon saw Elias Lampimaki in first place, Ezra Allen in second and Ryder Mclellan in third.

The hero of the day was unaniomously greeted with thunderous applause and heartfelt cheers on the homestretch when Taite Hoyem from Calgary crossed the finish line with arms raised to the crowds. Taite was born legally blind and at 15 yrs. old, placed first in his age category for the Junior Decathlon. He navigated the course with sweat, determination and a huge smile taking his medal with a pride shared by every competitor that participated in the event.

Organizers all agreed Nakusp was a scenic and hospitable site for the event. They were overwhelmed by the participation and community support this year and thanked the many volunteers, athletes, and spectators who made this year an awesome memory and they look forward to an even bigger turnout next year.