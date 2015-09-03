(L-R): Area-K RDCK Director, ​Paul Peterson shakes hands with Nakusp Golf Club President, Joe Williams next to the future site of an on-course building that will house golf carts.

Ryan willman

Arrow Lakes News

Golfers may have recently noticed the man-made pit forming behind the number two green at the Nakusp Centennial Golf Club — evidence of a building project that is currently underway. The golf course planning team is working to erect a structure to house 24 golf carts for the golf course, thus moving the carts from their current storage location.

NACFOR broke ground and has been prepping the site for building, which included the removal of a few good size trees, which Nakusp Golf Club president Joe Williams plans to make use of.

The RDCK has also recently approved of a $5000 grant that will be used to support the building project.

“Folks don’t always understand the economic value of having a golf course in town,” Paul Peterson, RDCK Area-K director explained when asked about the grant approval.

Williams went into further detail about the role of the golf course in the community.

“We have members in Edmonton, Calgary, Washington and Okanagan and we have two tournaments that come here from the Okanagan — they come here and stay in the hotels and spend money in town. It works really good for the community, thousands of people come here, golf, then go into town and spend their money,” Peterson added.

With the funding received from the RDCK and NACFOR Williams is confident that the addition of the building to house golf carts will not affect membership fees. “Their support keeps golf in this town affordable for the people who live here, and in return the benefits are that thousands of people come here to golf on this little golf course.”