September 12, 1926 W.K. Esling, Conservative candidate, was elected by a majority of 933 votes in West Kootenay. Dr. King ofEast Kootenay was the only liberal elected in British Columbia. Across Canada the Liberals have 117 seats while theConservatives have 90 and the Progressives 7. Liberal-Progressives have 11 seats, United Farmers 11, Labor 3, Independent 2and 4 seats remain in doubt. Mr. Meighen, Conservative Leader, was defeated in his own seat. Mackenzie King was elected bya large majority.

About 20 friends of W.F.H. Waterfield attended a banquet, under the auspices of the Nakusp Branch of the Canadian Legion ofthe British Empire, Service League, at the Small Hall on Wednesday, given in his honour in the eve of his departure fromNakusp after a residence of 14 years.

September 17, 1936 Among the appropriations form the Dominion Government to begin work almost immediately, are a newwharf at east Robson at a cost of $8,600; wharf repairs at Galena Bay at a cost of $2,600; construction of protection work onthe river bank below Burton at a cost of $2,200; wharf repairs at Argenta at a cost of $1,050.

Premier Pattullo, accompanied by Capt. C.S.Leary, M.P.P. for Kaslo-Slocan, Mrs. Leary and Frank, Rushton drove through theSlocan country Sunday and were entertained at a luncheon in Kaslo.

J. Wagstaffe, aged 73 years, died at the Arrow Lakes Hospital Friday morning. He had been a resident of Nakusp for 29 years,being an employee of the C.P.R. until his retirement.

The Labor Day Sports, arranged but the Nakusp Recreation association, commenced at 1 p.m. with the following prize winners:Dash- 7 & under- Charlie Cartie, Margaret Olson; 8 years- Oran Hoy, Dorothy Herridge; 10 years- Clifford Picard, GladysOlson; 12 years-Delbert Olson, Olive Tattrie of New Denver; 14 years- F. Green, Betty Davidson, 3-legged- Lloyd Reilly andJohn Cann; Nellie Horrey and Bernice Jordan. The softball game between Nakusp and New Denver Knights of Pythias was wonby New Denver 18-17.

September 19, 1946 Nakusp and district is short nearly 300 ration books, which indicates the increase in population of thatmany people since the last books were issued. Names were made up and sent to Kelowna where the books will be issued.Nakusp is about 200 books short, Burton is 40 short and some other points have not enough.

September 20, 1956 Chris Spicer of Nakusp entered vegetables in 25 events at the Nelson Fair and came off with 23 prizes.

September 15, 1966 Attendance at Labor Day celebrations in Edgewood was the lowest ever recorded. Only one in four teamsscheduled to take part in Woodman’s Competitions showed up. In open competition the power saw was won by Henry Stykel;obstacle pole winner was M. Borho, log chop was won by R. Volansky; the two man saw was won by R. Volansky and H. Klien;and the axe throw was won by H. Stykel.

A falling tree brought death to a Victoria man at Halcyon on Monday. Hugh McLure, 55, employed on the reservoir cleaningproject with Alpine Clearing, died of head injuries.

September 15, 1976 Village of Nakusp council has agreed to lease a portion of the Nakusp Hot Springs Park to Virgil Wethalto provide accommodation at the Hot Springs.

The weather station at Castlegar airport has termed August “the wettest and dullest” on record. Rainfall totalled 140 mm, 450percent above average, and sunshine totalled 178.4 hours, 100 hours less than average.

September 17, 1986 New Democratic Party hopeful for the Nelson/Creston riding, Corky Evans spent much of last weekmeeting with village officials throughout the riding to get a feeling for some of the views on items of importance to people inthe area. During an interview with the News on Monday, he said he sees the Kootenays as a very rich part of the province andthe problem is not one of an unstable economy but rather one of a drain of funds from the area- such as the drain of electricalpower production to the rest of the province.

September 11, 1996 Regional District of Central Kootenay is not having an easy time with problems at the Nakusp refuse site.“Certainly it was an eye-opener for me with the difficulties we have there,” said the district’s waste management committeechair Tom Mann after a visit to the site two weeks ago. The biggest problem is the lack of cover material, he said, adding thesite is currently using sawdust because there is a shortage of dirt. With the garbage not being covered properly the site isattracting a higher number of bears. The site should have the garbage compacted and under six inches of dirt to eliminatemost of the smell. As many as seven bears have been reported at the Nakusp refuse site at one time.